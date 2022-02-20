ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'For sure it's gonna happen': Seahawks WR DK Metcalf sets sights on 2024 Olympics

By Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Maybe it's because there have been two in less than a year and maybe because the 2022 Beijing Games are winding down, but forgive Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf for having the Olympics on the brain.

But Metcalf, whose speed was on display in a viral moment in an October 2020 game when he chased down Cardinals safety Budda Baker to save a pick six, contends that he will compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

"I'm in a boot right now, so I can't, I can't do too much," Metcalf told Bleacher Report in a recent interview . "But next year, I'm gonna start back training for it every offseason, training for the 100-meter, or the 60-meter, whichever one I decide to do. And then in 2024, you'll see me again."

DK Metcalf warms up prior to the 100-meter dash at the USATF Golden Games. Katelyn Mulcahy, Getty Images

Metcalf is recovering from offseason foot surgery that placed him in the boot. Metcalf, 24, just finished his third season in the NFL and posted 75 receptions for 967 yards with a career-best 12 touchdowns in 2021.

Metcalf had tried to qualify for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, but finished 15th out of 17 contestants in the 100-meter dash at the U.S.A. Track and Field Golden Games and Distance Open in May 2021 . Metcalf's time of 10.37 seconds was competitive and Olympic-caliber, but still short of the U.S. Olympics Trials automatic standard of 10.05 seconds.

"I'm not just running just to run," Metcalf told Bleacher Report. "I can do that on a track somewhere. I'm trying to, I'm trying to go to the Olympics.

"For sure, it's gonna happen."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'For sure it's gonna happen': Seahawks WR DK Metcalf sets sights on 2024 Olympics

