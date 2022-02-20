ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Gusty winds and a bit warmer temperatures

Temperatures start off in the teens with broken clouds as winds start to pick back up again this morning. Wind gusts today will range between 35 to 45 mph, but this time from the southwest. This will allow high temperatures to reach the lower 40s, with clouds clearing early. Our next system is on track for this upcoming week, arriving late Monday night into Tuesday, with rain and perhaps a wintry mix northward as temperatures drop back into the 30s and 20s. Lake effect snow chances will be around Wednesday before more light snow chances arrive Thursday night into Friday. Bundle up and make it a great week!

TODAY : Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with strong winds and warmer temperatures. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds from the southwest at 15 to 30 mph sustained, wind gusts between 45 to 55 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a wintry mix moving in overnight into Tuesday. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY : Mostly cloudy with rain transitioning to a wintry mix, mainly freezing rain. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow chances. Highs in the mid 20s.

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

