Rochelle Park, NJ

ROAD RAGE: Driver Recorded On Dashcam Impersonating Officer, Rochelle Park Police Say

By Jerry DeMarco
 3 days ago
Scott Riker Photo Credit: HASBROUCK HEIGHTS PD

A road rage incident recorded on a dashboard camera led to the arrest of a Maywood driver pretending to be a cop, Rochelle Park police said.

The victim told them the driver of a grey Ford SUV flashed his lights at him, pulled around him and then abruptly stopped his vehicle in the middle of Central Avenue, completely blocking traffic, around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, Lt. James DePreta said.

He then "exited his SUV and identified himself as a police officer," DePreta said.

What he may not have known is that the incident was being recorded.

Sgt. Jared Shatkin and Officer Jorge Orihuela quickly identified Scott Riker, 53, and took him into custody.

Riker was charged with impersonating a police officer and obstruction before being released pending a hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

