T1 sign Gabbi to replace 23savage

T1 officially announced the signing Sunday of Kim “Gabbi” Villafuerte Santos to their 2022 Dota Pro Circuit roster.

The 23-year-old Filipino joined the team as a stand-in for the SEA Winter Tour Regional Finals earlier this month.

Gabbi replaces replace Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon, 19, of Thailand, who had been with T1 since March 2021.

Gabbi previously played with Talon Esports, TNC Predator and Clutch Gamers, among others.

He joins a T1 lineup that includes compatriots Karl “Karl” Baldovino and Carlo “Kuku” Palad along with Kenny “Xepher” Deo and Matthew “Whitemon” Filemon of Indonesia.

–Field Level Media

