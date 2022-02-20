12 Edamame Recipes to Help You Eat More Plant Protein

There are tons of edamame recipes that are full of nutrients and taste delicious. Image Credit: bonchan/iStock/GettyImages

Edamame beans are high in plant-based protein, plus they're a delicious and versatile addition to different types of recipes.

"Edamame is full of nutrients, and it can be found in a pod or shelled," Sarah Schlichter, RD says. In fact, these adorable and versatile green gems have even more protein than beans and lentils.

They're also considered a complete protein, meaning they provide all of the essential amino acids your body needs, Schlichter says.

So before you use this soybean just for garnishing, we rounded up 12 edamame recipes that are full of protein — and flavor. Check them out below.

"This veggie stir fry boasts two forms of soy protein; the tofu and the edamame," Schlichter says. "Plus, the ginger and garlic offer extra anti-inflammatory compounds, while bell peppers add antioxidants and vitamin C, which helps you absorb the iron from the edamame."

​Get the Sweet and Sour Tofu and Veggie Stir Fry recipe and nutrition info from Wholesomelicious.​

This totally plant-based salad has a good balance of carbs, protein and fat, Schlichter says. Sprinkling some shredded almonds on top adds crunch as well as more protein, fiber, vitamin E and magnesium.

​Get the Easy Edamame Salad recipe and nutrition info from Lexi's Clean Kitchen.​

"Blending edamame into hummus is a superb way to increase the protein and micronutrients in your hummus," Schlichter says. It works great as a spread, dip or topping to your favorite salad recipes or bowls.

​Get the Edamame Hummus recipe and nutrition info from Cookie and Kate.​

"This power soup smoothie is high in heart-healthy unsaturated fats, thanks to the edamame, almonds and extra virgin olive oil," Schlichter says. "Unsaturated fats are great for heart health and are linked to lower cholesterol."

​Get the Vegan Power Soup Smoothie recipe and nutrition info here.​

Even though this trail mix is composed of only two ingredients, it provides all three macronutrients — carbs, protein and healthy fat, Schlichter says. "Opt for unsweetened dried cranberries to reduce the sugar."

​Get the Edamame Trail Mix recipe and nutrition info here.​

"Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of anti-inflammatory antioxidants and vitamins C and A, which are both needed for a functioning immune system," Schlichter says.

Not to mention, the vitamin C in sweet potatoes and tomatoes can help you absorb iron from the edamame.

​Get the Indian Sweet Potato Edamame Stew recipe and nutrition info here.​

"Don't skip the

in this recipe," Schlichter suggests. Although small, they're high in some important nutrients. "Sesame seeds have a high amount of unsaturated fat, which is linked to better heart health."

​Get the Hass Avocado and Edamame Tartine recipe and nutrition info here.​

Combining shrimp and pistachios add protein and heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids to this tasty dish. "And radishes add a peppery flavor, while offering fiber and vitamin C, which is a natural antioxidant," Schlichter says.

​Get the Pistachio and Shrimp Edamame Salad recipe and nutrition info here.​

Using brown rice noodles gives this meal complex carbs for energy and some protein and fiber to help with satiety and digestion, Schlichter says. And don't forget to throw in a hard-boiled egg to add even more protein to this dish.

​Get the Vietnamese Edamame Pho With Egg and Basil recipe and nutrition info here.​

"Raw kale is high in vitamins A, C and K and offers a plant-based source of calcium, which is linked to better bone health," Schlichter says.

"Hemp seeds also add calcium and iron, and the avocados provide unsaturated fats, which are associated with lowering inflammation."

​Get the Savory Protein Breakfast Bowl recipe and nutrition info here.​

Tuna, edamame and guacamole help make this dish super satisfying and filling. And adding a variety of crunchy vegetables, like cucumbers and carrots, round out this dish by adding vitamins C, A and K.

To add even more fiber, use brown or wild rice instead of white.

​Get the Spicy Tuna Guacamole Bowls recipe and nutrition info from Budget Bytes.​

"This bowl is high in fiber and anti-inflammatory vitamins A, as well as several phytonutrients and antioxidants, thanks to the spinach, broccoli, quinoa and pumpkin seeds," Schlichter says.

And because quinoa is a complete plant-based protein, you can ensure you'll be satisfied for hours.

​Get the Green Goddess Bowl recipe and nutrition info from Simple Vegan Blog.​