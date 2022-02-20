ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

12 Edamame Recipes to Help You Eat More Plant Protein

By Andrea Jordan
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1suoYH_0eK30xc100
There are tons of edamame recipes that are full of nutrients and taste delicious. Image Credit: bonchan/iStock/GettyImages

Edamame beans are high in plant-based protein, plus they're a delicious and versatile addition to different types of recipes.

"Edamame is full of nutrients, and it can be found in a pod or shelled," Sarah Schlichter, RD says. In fact, these adorable and versatile green gems have even more protein than beans and lentils.

They're also considered a complete protein, meaning they provide all of the essential amino acids your body needs, Schlichter says.

So before you use this soybean just for garnishing, we rounded up 12 edamame recipes that are full of protein — and flavor. Check them out below.

"This veggie stir fry boasts two forms of soy protein; the tofu and the edamame," Schlichter says. "Plus, the ginger and garlic offer extra anti-inflammatory compounds, while bell peppers add antioxidants and vitamin C, which helps you absorb the iron from the edamame."

Get the Sweet and Sour Tofu and Veggie Stir Fry recipe and nutrition info from Wholesomelicious.

This totally plant-based salad has a good balance of carbs, protein and fat, Schlichter says. Sprinkling some shredded almonds on top adds crunch as well as more protein, fiber, vitamin E and magnesium.

Get the Easy Edamame Salad recipe and nutrition info from Lexi's Clean Kitchen.

"Blending edamame into hummus is a superb way to increase the protein and micronutrients in your hummus," Schlichter says. It works great as a spread, dip or topping to your favorite salad recipes or bowls.

Get the Edamame Hummus recipe and nutrition info from Cookie and Kate.

"This power soup smoothie is high in heart-healthy unsaturated fats, thanks to the edamame, almonds and extra virgin olive oil," Schlichter says. "Unsaturated fats are great for heart health and are linked to lower cholesterol."

Get the Vegan Power Soup Smoothie recipe and nutrition info here.

Even though this trail mix is composed of only two ingredients, it provides all three macronutrients — carbs, protein and healthy fat, Schlichter says. "Opt for unsweetened dried cranberries to reduce the sugar."

Get the Edamame Trail Mix recipe and nutrition info here.

"Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of anti-inflammatory antioxidants and vitamins C and A, which are both needed for a functioning immune system," Schlichter says.

Not to mention, the vitamin C in sweet potatoes and tomatoes can help you absorb iron from the edamame.

Get the Indian Sweet Potato Edamame Stew recipe and nutrition info here.

"Don't skip the

in this recipe," Schlichter suggests. Although small, they're high in some important nutrients. "Sesame seeds have a high amount of unsaturated fat, which is linked to better heart health."

Get the Hass Avocado and Edamame Tartine recipe and nutrition info here.

Combining shrimp and pistachios add protein and heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids to this tasty dish. "And radishes add a peppery flavor, while offering fiber and vitamin C, which is a natural antioxidant," Schlichter says.

Get the Pistachio and Shrimp Edamame Salad recipe and nutrition info here.

Using brown rice noodles gives this meal complex carbs for energy and some protein and fiber to help with satiety and digestion, Schlichter says. And don't forget to throw in a hard-boiled egg to add even more protein to this dish.

Get the Vietnamese Edamame Pho With Egg and Basil recipe and nutrition info here.

"Raw kale is high in vitamins A, C and K and offers a plant-based source of calcium, which is linked to better bone health," Schlichter says.

"Hemp seeds also add calcium and iron, and the avocados provide unsaturated fats, which are associated with lowering inflammation."

Get the Savory Protein Breakfast Bowl recipe and nutrition info here.

Tuna, edamame and guacamole help make this dish super satisfying and filling. And adding a variety of crunchy vegetables, like cucumbers and carrots, round out this dish by adding vitamins C, A and K.

To add even more fiber, use brown or wild rice instead of white.

Get the Spicy Tuna Guacamole Bowls recipe and nutrition info from Budget Bytes.

"This bowl is high in fiber and anti-inflammatory vitamins A, as well as several phytonutrients and antioxidants, thanks to the spinach, broccoli, quinoa and pumpkin seeds," Schlichter says.

And because quinoa is a complete plant-based protein, you can ensure you'll be satisfied for hours.

Get the Green Goddess Bowl recipe and nutrition info from Simple Vegan Blog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1saNJ2_0eK30xc100
Image Credit: LIVESTRONG.com Creative

Comments / 0

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

This Is the Best Temperature for a Good Night's Sleep

If you've ever spent the night tossing and turning in a too-warm bedroom (or shivering in a frigid one), you know that temperature plays a pretty important role in getting a good night's sleep. After all, one of the first pieces of advice sleep experts typically recommend is to keep your room dark, quiet and ​cool.​
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamins C#Vitamin E#Complete Protein#Vitamin A#Food Drink#Edamame Recipes#Rd#Edamame Hummus#Cookie
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating Over 40 Because It Causes Abdominal Fat

While many of us lived on processed foods like Top Ramen and other dehydrated pasta meals during our college years and early twenties, health experts warn that these easy foods should be avoided due to their high-sodium, inflammation-causing contents. These factors, as well as others, can lead to bloating and stomach fat. Ah, to be back in our twenties again would be so sweet!
NUTRITION
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The One Food You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System

With peak cold and flu season upon us and the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to do what you can to keep your immune system in prime condition. When your immune system is strong, you’re prepared to fight off illnesses that come your way. One of the best ways to protect your immune system is through a nutrient dense diet. But with as busy as life is for most people, you may feel overwhelmed when it comes to knowing what foods you should be eating regularly, especially if you want a stronger immune system.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MedicineNet.com

What Causes a Big Stomach in Females? 7 Causes

For many women, gaining fat in the stomach area occurs with age. As you get older, your metabolism slows down and doesn’t burn as many calories. Menopause can also cause insulin resistance and lead to excess belly fat that is hard to lose with just diet and exercise alone.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Worst Thing To Buy At The Grocery Store In 2022, According to Health Experts

So much has been said about the negative health effects of processed meats. Consuming high-sodium, pre-packaged products like bacon, hot dogs and other meats can impact your skin, weight and overall health if eaten excessively. Read on for expert tips regarding these foods and similar options at your local grocery store, and why avoiding them or eating them in moderation will benefit your health in the long run.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

The Surprising Drink No One Over 50 Should Be Having Because It Causes Eye Bags And Circles

Dark circles can be caused be a variety of factors— from natural aging to hereditary reasons to a diet lacking essential nutrients. If you have eye bags that feel noticeable and you’re wondering if you’re drinking anything that might be making them worse, we spoke with dermatologists who pointed out one type of drink you might want to consume less for the sake of your dark circles.
DRINKS
thefreshtoast.com

People Who Drink This May Have A Lower Risk Of COVID-19 Infection

A new study found that people who consumed this drink had a slight protection against COVID-19 infection. Sadly, drinking alcohol is rarely associated with health benefits. One study, however, found that consuming red wine could provide certain protections against COVID-19. The study, published on the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, examined...
DRINKS
shefinds

The Healthiest Coffee Sweetener For Weight Loss, According To Nutritionists

Drinking coffee *completely* black is an acquired taste, so many people like to sweeten their cup every morning. If you’re a coffee-lover who is trying to lose weight, you might be aware that there are plenty of unhealthy, sugary and heavy sweeteners out there that can deter your health goals. The good news is— you don’t have to actually *give up* a cup of joe with a kick of flavor— you just have to be mindful of what you sweeten it with. We spoke with nutritionists who suggested a fruit-based, natural sweetener that won’t pack on extra calories without your knowledge.
WEIGHT LOSS
Taste Of Home

This Is Our Highest-Rated Recipe of All Time

Here at Taste of Home, we know a thing or two about good food. While we get sent thousands of recipe submissions a year by folks, there are some recipes that we can devour again and again. We’re talking our most-loved, highest-rated recipes. But there can only be one that rises to the #1 spot.
RECIPES
shefinds

The Collagen-Rich Food You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Better Skin Elasticity

Collagen is the necessary protein responsible for skin elasticity, stretchiness and healthy joints. As we age, our skin loses its firmness, so seeking collagen from an outside source like in specific foods and supplements is a great step to add to your anti-aging skincare regimen! We spoke with dermatologist Dr. Lilliana Ramírez García, M.D. of Nava MD and learned about the many benefits of one collagen-boosting fruit that can easily be eaten by itself every day, in smoothies, in oatmeal and other ways. Read on for the endless possibilities of this multi-faceted food.
SKIN CARE
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy