Springfield, MO

Goats lead adventurers on day hike through the Ozarks

By Monica Ryan
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Hikers can explore the Ozark mountains with goats leading the way.

The daylong expedition from 37 North Expeditions runs multiple times per month and goes from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Meet at 7:30 at Farmers Park in Springfield or 9:30 at The HUB Bike Lounge in Bentonville, Arkansas
  • Drive to the trailhead to meet up with the goats
  • Hike 3.5 mile loop around Devil’s Den State Park
  • Enjoy Sassafras Winery
  • Drive back and arrive at Bentonville by about 6:00 p.m. and by 8:00 p.m. in Springfield

The goats are part of Snake Mountain Pack Goats . The organization works with veterans who have PTSD or disabilities. The goats can even help carry the hiker’s gear.

Hikers will see waterfalls and caves as they walk with their goat guides through Devil’s Den State Park.

Guests must be at least 12 years old. Tickets are $79 and include transportation, a guide, and a $25 donation to Snake Mountain Pack Goats.

The next expedition is on Sunday, February 27.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

FOX 2

