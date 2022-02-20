ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Case for Kirk Cousins Playing Out his Contract

By Adam New
VikingsTerritory
VikingsTerritory
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

That seems to have been the discourse amongst Vikings fans for eternity. Unsurprisingly, in the last year of his contract and with a new general manager and head coach in town, the debate is rumbling more ferociously than ever with the two extremes of the argument — the “Kirk stans” and...

vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL 1st Round Quarterback Cut By His CFL Team

It’s been a hot minute since we saw hide or hair of former first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch in NFL circles. That might be because he’s been plying his trade up north in the CFL – until today. Per Tampa Bay Buccaneers insider Greg Auman, Lynch was...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady, 44, May Not Retire After All: Interested In Joining A Potential Super Bowl Team

The NFL GOAT may be eyeing another go at a Super Bowl ring as there is ‘without question a chance for him to return.’. While Tom Brady is enjoying a bit of rest and relaxation in Costa Rica after announcing he retired from the NFL, one would think football is furthest from his mind. However, after he recently teased a comeback on his podcast with the adage “never say never,” that may not be the case. As fans are eager to find out what the GOAT has in store for the future, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Tom might not be hanging up his helmet for good as there is “without question a chance for him to return.”
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Pat McAfee Confirms Aaron Rodgers Is Coming On

NFL fans around the world have been wondering if Aaron Rodgers will be on The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday. Moments ago, we received the answer to that question. Pat McAfee opened up this Tuesday’s show by announcing that Rodgers will make a guest appearance at 1 p.m. ET.
NFL
The Spun

2 Teams Favored For Aaron Rodgers If He Leaves Green Bay

Late Monday night, Aaron Rodgers shared a cryptic Instagram post that has caused the NFL world to once again wonder if he’s pushing his way out of Green Bay. Despite the rampant speculation, the betting odds suggest the superstar quarterback is most likely to stay put. Per The Action...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Dalvin Tomlinson
Person
Kellen Mond
Person
Mike Zimmer
CowboyMaven

Dallas Cowboys Trade RB Ezekiel Elliott? $17 Million Question

FRISCO - Can the Dallas Cowboys move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott? Cut him? Trade him? Something?. Amid the mountains of misinformation surrounding the two-time NFL rushing champ’s situation, let’s cut through the speculation for the top 10 takes on Zeke …. 1 Why Doesn’t Dallas Just...
NFL
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Fires Back at Brittany Matthews & Jackson Mahomes Critics

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is making lots of headlines because of criticism aimed at his fiancee and brother. Per US Weekly, rumors swirled that Patrick told his fiancee, Britany Matthews, and brother, Jackson Mahomes, that they couldn’t attend any more NFL games. Patrick Mahomes quickly shut down the rumors with a tweet on Friday, Feb. 18.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL insider predicts where Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers will play in 2022

The 2022 offseason could see unprecedented movement by some of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. So the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin decided to look into his crystal ball. Wentz underwhelmed in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts following his trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, choking down the stretch to cough up an AFC wild card. But as Volin notes, “No team is going to trade for his contract, which has a $22 million base salary ($15 million fully guaranteed), plus a $5 million roster bonus due in mid-March, plus another $1.3 million bonus due in Week 18 (for a total of $28.3 million). The Colts could pay the $5 million roster bonus, and pay some of the $15 million guaranteed salary, to facilitate a trade. But they also just gave up first- and third-round picks for Wentz.”
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Colts have made decision on Carson Wentz’s future?

The Indianapolis Colts have a big decision to make regarding the future of quarterback Carson Wentz, and they may have come to a conclusion about what they plan to do with him. On The Athletic’s “One Percent Better” podcast, Colts reporter Zak Keefer said he believed based on what he...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Feelings On Shailene Woodley Very Clear

Less than a week ago, TMZ reported that Aaron Rodgers ad Shailene Woodley called off their engagement. On Monday night, the Packers quarterback expressed his appreciation for her. In a lengthy post on Instagram, Rodgers said that he’s grateful for the time he spent with Woodley. “Shailene Woodley, thanks...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Denver Broncos: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL offseason

After another mediocre year of NFL football, the Denver Broncos offseason outlook is finally improving. Many around the league believe this franchise is a quarterback away from becoming a contender. However, there are other needs on the roster. We take a look at this unique situation with some of our Broncos offseason predictions in mind.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Revealed He Cried Over 1 Photo Last Night

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ cryptic Instagram post last night generated a ton of reaction from those who tried to interpret its meaning. One photo in particular drew significant attention. It was a picture of Rodgers’ teammates, wide receivers Davante Adams and Randall Cobb, standing on the field for the national anthem before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs this past season.
NFL
FOX Sports

USFL Draft 2022: First-round pick-by-pick analysis

With the first round of the inaugural USFL Draft — a round focused entirely on quarterbacks — now in the books, let's break down the eight passers chosen. Background: A five-star recruit who starred at both Mississippi and Michigan in a storied college career that saw him pass for 8,800 yards and throw 68 touchdowns against just 27 interceptions, Patterson was the first QB off the board in the USFL’s first round.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Comments On Chiefs Releasing Veteran Player

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid released a statement on the team’s latest move. He clearly has a lot of respect for Hitchens as a player and leader. “I really enjoyed the opportunity to coach Anthony over the last four years,” Reid said, via Chiefs’ official website. “He’s as tough as they come in this league and is a team-first player. I appreciate the way he came to work, ready to do his part, but also his willingness to teach the younger guys around him.”
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington running back arrested

Former Washington and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence. According to Los Angeles airport police, Peterson and his wife Ashley became involved in a verbal and physical altercation while departing LAX airport. What’s more, the airplane actually had to return to the gate because of the altercation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL Analysis Network

Commanders Predicted To Acquire Carson Wentz In Offseason

The Washington Commanders are one of the teams that will be in the market for a new quarterback this offseason. They made a half-hearted attempt to fix their issues under center bringing in Ryan Fitzpatrick last offseason, but that move didn’t pan out. Fitzpatrick didn’t even make it through...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Has Odds to Join Vikings Most Hated Rival

On Monday, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was semi-credibly linked to the Carolina Panthers. The NFC South franchise allegedly “made the call” on Cousins’ price tag for trade. Such calls and rumors are on the backdrop of an offseason when Minnesota could choose to trade its QB1,...
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Aaron Rodgers seeks more attention; Kirk Cousins and Carolina?

Introduction: Host Michael Rand reads aloud from Aaron Rodgers' latest search for attention, a lengthy Instagram post in which he expresses gratitude and thanks several people — including teammates — for the past year. Is it an indication that he's happy where he is? Is it a farewell? Only Rodgers knows, and hopefully we will know soon what he is actually going to do in the future. Rand also takes note of a report Monday that suggests Carolina is interested in Kirk Cousins.
NFL
The Spun

There’s 1 Clear Favorite For Carson Wentz If He’s Traded

All signs seem to be pointing to the Carson Wentz era coming to an end in Indy. On Tuesday, Pro Football Focus’ betting vertical shared the top odds for where the gunslinging QB could end up should the Colts indeed decide to move on. And an AFC North team is the favorite per Bovada.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
654K+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy