Watch: Man falls through hole while distracted by phone (with a lucky landing)

In one of the more dramatic reasons to not get to work on time, a Missouri man was walking between houses when he suddenly fell in a mud hole where he remained for 4 hours before rescuers could come to his aid. Fox 2 St. Louis shared the story of...
ISTANBUL -- Dramatic video released from Istanbul, Turkey captured a close call for one boy. The February 14 video shows a boy walking into a mall business while being distracted by his phone. At the same, the footage shows a worker dropping packages into a storage hole in the floor.
ISTANBUL (WKRC/Reuters/CBS Newspath) - A boy in Turkey survived a drop through the floor thanks to a neatly stacked pile of boxes, reports Reuters. The incident happened at a mall in central Istanbul Monday. Surveillance video shows the boy walking and looking down at a phone while a worker nearby was dropping packages through a storage hole.
Passengers aboard a commuter ferry in Germany experienced a terrifying moment when a massive wave crashed through the front of the boat. The ferry eventually arrived safely at its destination and no one was seriously injured in the incident.Feb. 18, 2022.
UFO or asteroid? A substantial glowing object was seen flying through the sky and was captured by at least three different cameras. This sight was seen over the skies in Alta, Norway and shared on YouTube by UFO Sightings Daily.
Police are searching for two people who claimed to have eaten 12 burgers in six minutes before leaving a restaurant without paying their three-figure bill.The pair are said to have asked to attempt an eating challenge run by a restaurant in Marlborough, Wiltshire on 5 February.But staff at the Bite Me Burger restaurant – which offers customers 12 free burgers if they can finish them within six minutes – said they explained the pair could not take part in the challenge, as it had to be pre-booked and it was a “very busy” Saturday night.The couple then ordered the...
A huge flock of birds plummeted to the ground in Mexico in a mysterious incident captured by a security camera. In the unsettling video, a flock of yellow-headed blackbirds passes over a neighborhood in Chihuahua, in northern Mexico, when they all plunge suddenly toward the earth. Some of the birds...
An American woman complaining of something moving under her skin has had a live botfly surgically removed from her eye after getting bitten on a trip abroad. Hospital authorities on Monday said they had successfully removed 'three live human botflies almost 2 cm in size' from the woman. The 32-year-old...
A Hermes customer was aghast to find soil strewn across her doorstep after a delivery driver emptied a plant pot in a clumsy attempt to hide her parcel. Mental health support worker Siobhan Redfern, 24, returned home from a 13-hour shift to discover the mess outside her front door in Maidstone, Kent, on Wednesday, February 16.
Miss Alabama 2021 Zoe Sozo Bethel has died eight days after head injuries sustained in a car accident. The 27-year-old was involved in an accident on February 10 and was taken to hospital. Zoe’s parents confirmed her death on her Instagram page saying that she passed away in Miami. ‘Our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed […]
A five-year-old boy was murdered by his mother, step-father and a teenager before his body was dumped in a river “like fly-tipped rubbish”, a court has heard.Logan Mwangi, described in court as a “cheerful” and “kind” child, suffered 56 “catastrophic” to his head, face, torso, arms and legs before his death last summer, a jury at Cardiff Crown Court was told.His body was found dressed in mismatched pyjamas in the River Ogmore, near his home village of Sarn, South Wales, on 31 July 2021.Prosecutor Caroline Rees QC said the young boy’s injuries were from “blunt force trauma”, with experts saying...
A young influencer's family is speaking out after a terrifying incident with one of her followers turned deadly. Ava Majury, 15, is a rising social media star with more than 1.2 million followers on TikTok and more than 300,000 Instagram followers. In many of her TikTok videos, which regularly get well over 100,000 views, she lip syncs and dances to pop songs.
We often hear tales of drivers who survive horrific car accidents. However, one driver stayed alive despite going over a 200-foot cliff and landing in water. The woman not only survived the impact but also used car safety knowledge to stay alive for seven days until she was finally rescued.
Police confirmed on Tuesday that a body found in Cumbria is that of Sophie Burns, the 28-year-old who has been missing for 10 weeks.Sophie was last seen on 12 December in the Dalton Crescent area of Carlisle. Her body was found on Monday in Burgh-by-Sands at around 3pmPaying tribute to her daughter, Sophie’s mum Pauline told local online newspaper Cumbria Live: “We will always miss our beautiful and talented daughter.“No one will ever replace the emptiness in our lives.”In a Facebook post, Sophie’s partner Lucy added she wished Sophie “could have seen all the love and support” she has received...
A Mexican woman who allegedly vanished after going on a Valentine’s Day date with an American man has been found dead in the trunk of her car in Tijuana.Elizabeth Martínez Cigarroa, 25, was reported missing on 14 February after going to meet the mystery man at a beachside bar, her family say.Three days later, her lifeless body was found lying in the foetal position in the back of her white Jeep Liberty in the north of the city.According to a forensics report, Ms Martínez had suffered multiple blows to her face and head. Her family told police it was...
A 22-year-old Pennsylvania man has been charged with killing an Uber driver in a robbery, NBC News reports. A dashcam inside of 38-year-old Christina Spicuzza’s car allegedly caught Calvin Crew pulling a gun on the driver as she begged for her life, according to a complaint obtained by WPXI.
A Texas skydiving instructor died after his parachute failed to open during a tandem jump. Witnesses watched in horror as they saw the instructor struggling to open the chute as he and the student spiraled towards the ground. "He let off his primary and then the secondary shoot like opened...
Real-life car accidents aren’t like the movies. When car accidents happen nearby, you wouldn’t be alone in freezing up, unsure of what to do. Even if you feel an immediate urge to help, chances are you’re not suddenly going to spring into action and rescue people as you see on Chicago Fire or 9-1-1. That is, unless you are an off-duty trained professional, like Courtney Barcellos, who, along with several bystanders, was able to save a young girl from a burning car crash on New Year’s Day.
A woman caused havoc on a flight from Helsinki to London by downing mini bottles of wine, refusing to wear a mask and ultimately hitting a police officer with a make-up bag, a court has heard.Lotta Kemppinen, from Bristol, had allegedly been drinking before boarding the Finnair flight to London on Christmas Eve.Cabin crew told the jury how Ms Kemppinen badgered a fellow passenger, who asked to be moved, and ignored 15 requests to wear a face covering.On arrival at London Heathrow, she then hit the police officer – who boarded the plane to remove her – with a make-up...
Comments / 0