Weekly Star Wars Bring Home the Bounty / Bonus Bounties reveals roll on with additions to Hasbro's The Black Series and The Vintage Collection lineups. This time around it's Koska Reeves, Migs Mayfeld (Morak) and Axe Woves figures in The Vintage Collection, which are inspired by their appearance in the Star Wars: The Mandalorian series on Disney+. There's also a Black Series figure of Black Krrsantan, which is based on the character in the comics – not the version that recently appeared on The Book of Boba Fett. That said, the Black Krrsantan figure is clearly a Chewbacca repaint, which is a bit disappointing. Note that all three figures are expected to go up for pre-order today, February 15th at 10am PST / 1pm EST. Official details and pre-order information for each figure can be found below. This article will be updated with new links as they become available.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO