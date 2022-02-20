ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

PHOTOS: A look at the Beijing Winter Olympics closing ceremony

By Associated Press
KSBW.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have come to a close. On...

www.ksbw.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Thomas Bach
UPI News

2022 Winter Olympics bring NBC lowest TV ratings for Games

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The 2022 Beijing Olympics drew the smallest TV audience for an Olympics in recorded history, according to data released by NBC on Wednesday. NBC reported that an average of 11.4 million viewers watched its prime time Winter Games coverage. The network previously reported that the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, averaged 19.8 million in primetime.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy