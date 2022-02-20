ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Aldis Holdge on Why It’s Time to Build More Doors for Diversity in the World of Watchmaking

By Aldis Hodge
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0krD5o_0eK2zZhO00

Click here to read the full article.

As someone on the verge of closing in on what has been a 16-year-long pursuit of a dream, I must say that my excitement comes in the form of a renewed sense of responsibility.

The launch of my watch brand, A. Hodge Atelier , inches closer every day as my manufacturing partner completes the final stages of R&D. The plan is to release my flagship timepiece–a jump-hours model with nontraditional movement composition—later this year.

I’ve thought about this moment every single day since I sketched my first watch. Granted, the tasks currently taking up most of my time are finalizing packaging designs, orchestrating my distribution strategy, sewing together a sales team, etc. All of the usual suspects to address when launching a company. But I can’t help but reflect on the early days of when and how I started my journey into the world of haute horlogerie.

Many people who know me know my love of designing watches was born out of my passion for designing cars and architectural blueprints when I was 19 years old. I was living in Los Angeles at the time and didn’t have any local educational resources regarding horology available to me, so I consumed as much as I could about the profession on my own. I studied the DNA and histories of brands. I bought every book possible, such as George Daniels’s Watchmaking and Claudius Saunier’s Treatise on Modern Horology. I even purchased books I couldn’t read yet because they were written in French, such as Traité de Construction Horlogère. I began teaching myself the language to continue gaining knowledge.

I underwent an apprenticeship with a good friend who is a technician for Vacheron Constantin. He taught me how to approach servicing a watch. Lessons started with sharpening and preparing my tools. I learned, as with any other tactile trade, that the quality of your work can be heavily dependent upon the quality of your tools and how you maintain them. I spent time working at a jewelry factory where I used CNC machines to practice fabricating watch parts (dials, plates, bridges, etc.). I bought lathes, guilloche machines, tools—all of it. I purchased wristwatches and pocket watches (like my vintage Pallweber jump hours) to learn the differences in technique, application and finishing firsthand, since I couldn’t spend time in watch factories. I’d attend collector-group meetups all over the world to understand the truly avid collector and their needs. All the while, I was trying to work in the field, designing concepts that I’d submit to brands, which would often be rejected. I would hunt for classes, which is how I was introduced to the Horological Society of New York (HSNY)—the wonderful team there gives lectures and offers classes on disassembling and reassembling watch movements. The experience I gained was essential.

The value of attending those lectures extended beyond education. I was able to cultivate friendships and encouragement for my efforts to pursue horology. One key figure was Nicholas Manousos , the society’s executive director. I bent his ear many times over the years as I continued to design and create, and he’s always been supportive—of even some of my craziest concepts. More valuable than the support for building my company has been his understanding of my mission with my work.

With every professional endeavor, I aim to leave behind open lanes of opportunity that I never had for the generation that comes after me. My entire venture into watchmaking was spurred by my passion to represent the true brilliance of my culture through art, science and design, as well as help others like me see that we belong in spaces where we are often excluded or disregarded.

So when Nick pitched the establishment of the Benjamin Banneker and the Oscar Waldan scholarships to join HSNY’s current roster of financial-aid opportunities, I wasn’t surprised.

Both scholarships were created to foster opportunities and support for the Black and Jewish communities, both of which we felt were being overlooked. Monetary aid is given each year to watchmaking students to help with expenses like tuition and tool costs. We wanted to reach out to those we believed were underserved and let them know we see them. As someone who’s self-taught and self-funded, I greatly appreciate being a part of an initiative that will help give future horologists a smoother road to travel than I had.

Which leads me to the point that I’ve been invited here to discuss. When Robb Report asked me about my thoughts on the lack of inclusion and diversity within the watch industry, I took a moment to consider all the other times I have been asked, why it seemed as if I was the only one being asked and why it was always a tough question to answer. Though I appreciate the inquiry, I’m not the right person to ask, because I didn’t create the disparity. I am the result of it.

You see, in cases when there’s a lack of opportunity as it relates to inclusion for the BIPOC community, open doors don’t exist for us. Our only options are to either build the door or be the door. I can gratefully say that I’ve worked myself into a position to do both via my involvement with HSNY and the charitable work we continue to do, as well as the founding of my boutique haute horlogerie brand.

Certainly, I’m aware of the lack of BIPOC faces in the spaces I often occupy. Whether it’s in a watch factory or any one of the many entrepreneurial territories I’ve explored, the lack of diversity has to do with many factors that sit in plain sight yet continue to go unaddressed by the groups responsible for handling them. It should also be taken into consideration that it’s mentally and emotionally taxing when the recipients of the inequities of exclusion are asked to explain why they are being excluded.

It can be equally disheartening when you do enter these spaces and are constantly reminded that you are foreign to everyone who’s already there. Often when I tell people what I do, they are shocked to see a Black watchmaker. Not an American watchmaker. Not an independent watchmaker presenting a new innovative idea. The surprise is always tied to the color of my skin and is usually followed up with alienating questions around said curiosity.

I’m just a man who enjoys making watches, and that is what I will continue to focus on. I’m not bringing my color to the table. I’m bringing culture—design history, theory, academia, geographical influences, perspective and so on.

Recognition of the need to expand opportunities and the responsibility of actively seeing those who feel invisible is a key part of the evolutionary process of tackling a subject as broad as diversity. Sometimes these motives are met with opposition from privileged or prioritized groups who feel that building equitable avenues for disadvantaged people, poor people or marginalized populations means that they, themselves, would receive less opportunity. This very perspective is what converts into closed doors. But those groups who are opposed to addressing these needs should understand that increasing opportunity for the ones who don’t have it doesn’t translate to a decrease in opportunity for those who currently do. There’s always been enough room at the table for everyone to eat. So for those of us in advantageous positions to meet the full potential of our power to create change, it really does start with providing pathways for ones who need it but have never seen it.

That is what I mean by “build the door.” The HSNY saw a need, addressed it by creating initiatives and in doing so is meeting its mission to advance the art and science of horology. Along with the assistance of our fellow HSNY trustees , we’ve now opened countless doors for many minds with great potential with those scholarships. In 2022 we continue pushing forward with the Grace Fryer scholarship for female watchmaking students. We’ve now been able to introduce new avenues of subsistence for a fresh culture of watchmakers, and this is the value we always aim for with the work we do.

The culmination of horology has always been a universal mix of ideas that have compounded through the ages, but for sufficient change in this industry to be made, one has to acknowledge the diversity that has always been there but is rarely addressed. Numerous diverse cultures have strong histories within horology, yet they aren’t often recognized in normality. I adopted the mission of being the representation that helps people normalize seeing others like me in such a space—inspired by others who’ve also carried that mantle, such as Benjamin Banneker, a man who truly embodied “being the door.”

Banneker was a self-taught physicist, farmer, astronomer, accomplished author who produced numerous almanacs of his studies and horologist. He built a striking clock, believed to be the first produced on American soil, completely out of wood. It functioned precisely until it was lost to history in a fire many years later. At the behest of Andrew Ellicott, Banneker integrally aided in completing the development of Washington, DC, after the original planner, Pierre Charles L’Enfant, was relieved of his position by George Washington. Banneker was initially brought in to survey the capital by establishing boundary points based on his calculations and make astronomical observations to determine starting points. After being fired, L’Enfant took his plans with him, however, Banneker claimed he could reproduce them from memory—which is just what he did. He was pivotal in saving the construction of the capital.

One could argue that without his major contributions to this country, our federal capital would not have been completed. He had to do as much as he could to disprove the ridiculous notion that Black people were not capable of intelligence—a point he lobbied to Thomas Jefferson in an effort to persuade him to change his deplorable views on Black people and his justification of enslavement. Banneker had to be the door. In many ways, his legacy continues to be one.

My version of building and being the door is creating companies— A. Hodge Atelier , 9B Collective , Hodge Brothers Productions and so on—that can provide professional opportunities for the BIPOC community and can support and develop educational initiatives for academically underserved children. I continue to align myself with organizations that have clear agendas for cultural advancement, such as HSNY , and I continue to speak out to educate others while simultaneously continuing to learn about how to properly address these issues so real progress can be achieved.

I encourage and challenge everyone to seek to be the solution. It’s not enough to ask about the issues. You must ask with intent to act—be the answer to the problem you’re inquiring about. As of late, many people have asked me about inclusion and diversity because they’re simply curious or because it’s a trendy topic at the moment, but they don’t truly care about the problem. Their interest can then be misconstrued as unkind or cruel because my answers serve only as entertainment instead of valuable knowledge.

So I ask anyone reading this: What do you think are the problems at the base of a lack of inclusion and diversity in all sectors, all industries? And what are you willing to do to solve the problem?

Aldis Hodge is an entrepreneur, watchmaker, executive producer and actor. Season three of the Showtime series City on a Hill and his new film, Black Adam, will debut later this year.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Why the Century-Old Polo Coat Feels Like It Was Made for 2022

Click here to read the full article. Until recently, perhaps no item in the menswear canon felt more geezer-ish than the polo coat. At a time when coats were cut slim and cropped, the polo—whose generous proportions stemmed from its original utility as a warming cloak worn by English polo players between matches—looked downright archaic. It didn’t help that the coat traveled from polo pitches to Ivy League campuses, where the mix of formal and informal features—including camel hair fabric, a double-breasted front, peak lapels, flapped patch pockets, a half-belted back and gauntlet cuffs—which had made it such a hit at...
APPAREL
Robb Report

Meet Paolo Martorano, the 30-Year-Old Wunderkind Tailor Wowing NYC With His Bespoke Creations

Click here to read the full article. What first made me think that Paolo Martorano just might be a tailor of particular interest was that he listens. This might not mean much to those of you who aren’t familiar with the domain and idiosyncrasies of bespoke menswear, but for aficionados, communication is half the battle of getting what you want in the realm of the needlecrafts—and I choose that term carefully. The truth is, you can talk to a tailor until you’re peacock blue in the face about how you want your garment made, going into minute details about widths...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

This Quirky Watch From H. Moser & Cie Explains Its Functions Right on Its Dial

Click here to read the full article. In the world of haute horologerie, timepieces are prized for highly complicated movements and designs. But with H. Moser & Cie’s new “perpetual calendar for dummies” on your wrist, you’ll spend much less time on Google searching its configurations. Dubbed the Endeavor Perpetual Calendar Tutorial, the 42 mm watch features notes that resemble a “cheat sheet” and drawings that highlight its movement—and for connoisseurs of the brand, this sense of quirky humor is one of its defining characteristics (more on that in a moment). The piece has an 18-karat white gold case and contrasting...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Pierre Davis and Autumn Randolph’s latest No Sesso collection has had a long gestation period. Nearly a year ago, the pair presented the start of their Ghetto Gold pre-fall collection via private appointments. Everything was handmade in their Los Angeles atelier, and it was not only immaculate in its potency, it felt like a marked step forward for the brand: less crafty and less casual, with a focus on glamour, individuality, and embellishment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aldis Hodge
Person
Benjamin Banneker
Mental_Floss

Show Off Pantone's Color of the Year With These Cariuma Very Peri Sneakers

In 1963, Pantone created a revolutionary color matching system to pair hues we see in our everyday lives with a specific numbered and cataloged color. Since 2000, the company has selected its Color of the Year based on observations of trends and influences throughout the year. For 2022, the color chosen was Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri, and now you can wear this exact color on a pair of sneakers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
Upworthy

No, these aren't photos. They're super precise hyperrealistic paintings by a Japanese artist.

Japanese painter Kei Mieno creates hyperrealistic paintings that are so precise you are likely to confuse them with photos. Mieno, who has just released his first art book, plays with colors, light, shadows, contrasts, and texture to develop incredibly lifelike portraits. His primary medium for his artwork is oil paint. He graduated from Hiroshima City University College of Art in 2007 and has since been following his passion as a painter. Mieno's artwork has been featured all over Japan, including the country's first museum dedicated to realist painting. Notably, he won a Hoki Museum Grand Prize Award in 2017 and has been featured in many art publications over the years. Here are 19 of his most beautiful creations.
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

Watch: Candela’s New 28-Foot ‘Flying’ Electric Boat Takes Its Maiden Voyage

Click here to read the full article. When Candela debuted its speedy C-8 electric boat last summer, the brand said it hoped the new model would bring an “iPhone-moment for boats.” Less than six months later, that bold claim doesn’t seem quite so unrealistic. The Swedish outfit has released video footage of its impressive 28-foot, hydrofoiling electric boat prototype cruising the waters outside the company’s headquarters in Lidingö, Stockholm. The C-8’s maiden voyage reached its designed “take-off” speed of 16 knots before flying noiselessly above the water at a cruise speed of 20 knots, according to the company. What’s especially impressive from...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Watchmaking#Watchmakers#Black People
Taste Of Home

3 Paint Colors You’ll Find in the South (and What They Mean)

For homes with serious charm, head south. From “hospitality doors” to high ceilings, the quirks of Southern architecture will have you going down the rabbit hole of building history. You’ll discover that some of the classics, like Charleston’s joggling boards, are coming back into style! Each feature has a purpose, so it only makes sense that the paint colors are significant, too.
HOME & GARDEN
WWD

Amazon Is Having an Amazing Deal on Yankee Candles Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, friends or even your co-workers, candles are always a good idea. Luckily, some of Yankee Candle’s...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Robb Report

First Look: CRN’s Sleek and Sporty New 171-Foot Superyacht Will Hit the Water This Spring

CRN has released images of the interior of Hull 142, a 171-foot bespoke yacht with an interior volume of 499 gross tons. The Italian custom superyacht builder will reveal the boat’s official name when it launches this spring. It’s currently in the final stages of construction at CRN’s Ancona yard. The yacht’s exterior shape was designed by Omega Architects, which gave it a sleek, sporty look. Massari Design did the interior and exterior spaces to create a sense of flow and connectivity between inside and out. The five-stateroom yacht is designed for 10 guests across four decks. The company said that the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This Gorgeous, Fully Restored 1981 Lamborghini Countach Just Went up for Auction

Click here to read the full article. For the purists unimpressed by Lamborghini’s attempt to bring the Countach into the 21st century as a hybrid, here’s your shot at landing one of the originals. Earlier this week, Sackey & Co. put [via Dupont Registry] a gorgeous 1981 Countach LP400S up for auction. The auction house is calling it one of the finest restored examples of the coveted supercar, and it’s hard to argue—it looks like it was ripped from a poster. Dressed in its original livery—Nero Tenebre over Bianco Latte—this LP400S, chassis no. 1121374, went through a complete cosmetic and mechanical makeover to...
BUYING CARS
Architectural Digest

5 Bathrooms With Incredible Tiles to Inspire Your Renovation

Bathroom tile ideas and trends have really been all over the map during the last several decades—anywhere from color-coordinated to Deco-themed to over-the-top luxury. And though it’s true that even the simplest white, square tiles can look good in a bathroom, we’ve seen a lot of impressive ways designers and homeowners upgrade even the tiniest powder rooms with refreshing, exciting tile work—talk about genius bathroom tile ideas. Whether you’re looking for inspiration to design a new bathroom on a budget or planning on a major renovation, we’ve rounded up a handful of our favorite bathroom tile ideas to spark that new loo look.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

The De Beers Cullinan Blue Diamond Is Expected to Fetch $48 Million at Auction. Here’s What to Know About It.

Click here to read the full article. When the De Beers Cullinan Blue, a 15.10-carat step-cut fancy vivid blue diamond, goes on the block at Sotheby’s Hong Kong at the end of April, it will carry an estimated price tag of $48 million, the highest dollar amount ever placed on a blue diamond at auction. “Before we get into comparisons with other stones, one important point to mention is that this estimate puts the stone alongside some of the greatest, finest works by the titans of art history, such as the Botticelli that we sold in January for $45 million, and...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Inside a $48 Million British Virgin Islands Estate With 1,000 Feet of Pristine Beachfront

Once the private Caribbean getaway of the fabulously wealthy international art dealer Daniel Wildenstein, Valley Trunk Estate on the island of Virgin Gorda was built as the ultimate family retreat. Perched high among huge granite boulders, the compound features a main house connected to six more villas, each boasting spectacular panoramic views of the sailing mecca that’s the Sir Francis Drake Channel. Wildenstein, who died in 2001, reportedly bought this 18-acre corner of Virgin Gorda back in 1981 after flying over the sparsely-populated  island and spotting it below. The compound took around five years to complete. One of the first buildings on...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

It’s Official: The DeLorean Is Coming Back as an All-Electric Sports Car

Click here to read the full article. DeLorean finally has a future again—and it’s all-electric. After years of rumors, one of the most iconic vehicles of the 1980s is officially coming back. Nearly 40 years after first stealing our imaginations in 1985’s Back to the Future, the DMC-12 will be reborn as an EV. Shortly before Sunday’s Super Bowl, the DeLorean Motor Company announced its return in a 15-second video clip uploaded to its official social media accounts. Unfortunately, the video doesn’t reveal what the EV will look like, although the teased silhouette will definitely remind you of Marty McFly’s vehicle of...
CARS
Robb Report

Here’s Everything We Know About Elon Musk’s Mysterious $5.7 Billion Donation to Charity

Click here to read the full article. Where in the world did Elon Musk donate that $6 billion? On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Tesla CEO gave around $5.74 billion to charity during a mass share-selling spree in November. Musk, 50, sold 5,044,000 Tesla shares—which was then trading at above $1,060—between Nov. 19 and Nov. 29, and the money was given to charity, according to an SEC filing. Although it was one of the largest donations to charity ever recorded, details about where the money went remain unclear. The SEC filing reveals no information about a potential recipient, and...
CHARITIES
Robb Report

The Last Condo in This Exclusive Miami Building Could Be Yours for $20 Million

Click here to read the full article. Ultra-luxury beachfront condominium Arte Surfside, designed by Italian architect Antonio Citterio, is perhaps one of the most exclusive buildings in Miami, given that it has just 16 units. Now, there’s just one unit left. Residence 201, priced at $20 million, has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as oceanfront views and wraparound terraces. It’s a grand duplex that has private elevator access and several spacious living areas, which are able to open onto terraces, clad in travertine and ipe decking, for seamless indoor-outdoor living. While nearly every room has water views, the primary...
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

Robb Report

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy