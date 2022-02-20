ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Fire destroys homes at Berkshire Arms Apartments in Mobile

By Chad Petri, Evan Wilkins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JiUkM_0eK2zDWe00

UPDATE: 11:45 AM: The fire also left some renters scrambling to find a different place to live. One woman, Carla High said she lost everything.

“I just fell to my knees man,” said High. “Scary as hell man, I’ve never, ever never seen anything like this in my life.” She said she just moved to Mobile from Birmingham in September and needs help.

“I have nothing man, I mean I don’t even have a picture of my daddy, my daddy’s gone,” said High through tears. She said anyone who can help her and her seven-year-old child can contact her at 205-720-4128.

UPDATE 10:00 am: MFRD sent this news release:

MOBILE, Ala. – At approximately 1:18 AM, Mobile Fire-Rescue Department companies were dispatched to the Berkshire Apartments, 4021 Seabreeze Rd N for reports of an apartment building on fire. Upon arrival on scene, fire personnel described a 2-story apartment structure with flames visible on the 2nd floor and heavy smoke present throughout the area.

Fire scene operations were immediately established. Fire suppression teams forced entry into the structure to being the initial fire attack.

At approximately 1:25 AM, a 2nd-alarm response was requested to the scene.

The apartment units in the area of origin were discovered to be vacant, with no furniture and no occupants present. Search and rescue teams entered 2 adjacent, occupied apartment units to ensure that no residents were trapped inside. The families of the occupied units were able to safely escape the structure. However, a family reported that 2 family pets were still inside of their apartment.

Firefighters were able to successfully locate and rescue the family’s pitbull, but the cat was discovered deceased. The pitbull was provided oxygen on scene and returned to his family.

A total of 4 apartment units were affected, with 2 considered total losses and 2 adjacent units suffering significant smoke damage. A built-in fire wall coupled with aggressive fire fighting kept the blaze from extending to the entire structure.

Dozens of firefighters on 12 units (6 engines, 3 ladder trucks, 2 rescue trucks, and 2 chief officers) coordinated efforts on scene to successfully put a stop the fire, saving the structure and property.

There were no civilians or firefighters injured as a result of the incident or on-scene operations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department at (251) 208-7311.

ORIGINAL STORY: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile-Fire Rescue crews responded to an early morning fire at Berkshire Arms Apartments. The fire destroyed at least two units. Crews were called before dawn and then returned after 8 am to put out a flare-up that appeared to be coming from the roof. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no word on whether or not anyone was hurt in the blaze.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to RSA tower fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded this morning to the Retirment Systems of Alabama Battle House Tower, also known as the RSA tower downtown Mobile. The fire was small according to MFRD located within an IT room on the twentieth floor. MFRD says the tower was partially evacuated and that the fire was […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Gas leak capped, evacuees allowed back home

UPDATE (3:35 p.m.): The City of Mobile confirmed in a news release that the leak was repaired. Calling it a “major gas leak,” the release said it was “caused by a drilling team hitting a line 18 feet down.” UPDATE (3:12 p.m.): Spire crews capped the gas leak but continued working the scene Tuesday afternoon. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Drop off yard debris, electronics at Operation Clean Sweep

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Residents will have another chance to drop off their unwanted items during Operation Clean Sweep. Operation Clean Sweep is a county-wide program designed to help residents get rid of trash, yard debris and old electronics, according to a website post from the Mobile County Environmental Enforcement. Residents can simply drive […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Rescue#Apartment Building#Rescue Team#Fire Suppression#Berkshire Arms Apartments#Mfrd
WKRG News 5

Early morning shooting on Crenshaw St. Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department say they responded to the 600 block of Crenshaw Street in reference to shots fired. The shooting happened early Monday morning, Feb 21, around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, MPD officers discovered the victim had heard several shots outside her home. During the investigation, the officers observed several bullet […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating Best Buy break-in

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed they are investigating a break-in at the Best Buy located on Government Street in McGowin Park. MPD says the thieves entered the Best Buy through the roof. MPD confirms the thieves targeted Apple products only. MPD is actively investigating this robbery and believes this break-in could possibly […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 injured in shooting on I-65

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department responded to University Hospital on Monday night, Feb 21 around 7 p.m. in reference to one shot. MPD says upon arrival, MPD officers discovered the victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling north on I-65. An unknown subject driving an unknown vehicle started shooting at the vehicle […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Robber threatens to blow up bank

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Facebook that one man has been arrested after he threatened to blow up a bank during a robbery. Bruce Allen Hill, 62, walked into a bank in the 400-block of Navy Boulevard on Saturday, Feb 19 around noon and handed a clerk a note threatening […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mobile, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
WKRG News 5

Dogs rescued from Gulf Breeze home available to adopt

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Dozens of dogs rescued from a home in Gulf Breeze on Monday will now be available for adoption. Santa Rosa County Animal Services is opening up the Agriplex at the Santa Rosa County Fairgrounds, 8604 Bobby Brown Road in East Milton, for adoptions and fosters for many of the rescued dogs. […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
WKRG News 5

Citronelle man accused of raping woman on Christmas morning

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Citronelle is accused of raping a woman on Christmas morning. 54-year-old Stanley Brown was booked into Mobile Metro Jail late Monday morning. Citronelle Police Chief Chris McLean says the arrest comes after a careful investigation in partnership with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office. The chief says a […]
CITRONELLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Panama City woman charged with killing 9-week-old baby

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman is accused of taking drugs and falling asleep on and suffocating a 9-week-old baby Bay County Sheriff’s investigators said emergency responders rushed to a home in Fountain and found Mary Elizabeth Evans, 40, unresponsive, and the baby, deputies said. Evans was supposed to be babysitting the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

1 killed in crash involving 18-wheeler in Saraland

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning.  Nicholas Ulin Tamayac was killed in a crash at the 9600 block of Celeste Road in Saraland.  Tamayac was driving a 2009 Honda Odyssey and collided with an 18-wheeler, according to a news release from ALEA.  Troopers […]
SARALAND, AL
WKRG News 5

1 arrested for domestic violence, harassing communication

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say they responded to the 2200 block of Pratt Drive in reference to a domestic violence complaint. The complaint came in on Monday, Feb 21. MPD arrived on scene around 5:20 p.m. MPD says upon arrival, officers discovered the victim had got in an argument with her son. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

T-shirt scams in Northwest Florida

NORTHWEST Fla. (WKRG) — Several law enforcement agencies in Northwest Florida are seeing an uptick in reported scams, many of which are using their logos. Scammers are getting creative with the ways in which they impersonate officers. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that a new scam involving t-shirts was circulating in Florida […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy