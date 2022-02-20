Falcons NFL Draft: Could ‘Ironhead’ Heyward Son Connor Help Atlanta?

Could the Falcons add one of the most versatile players in the NFL Draft?

The Atlanta Falcons need to search for talent in the running game in this year's draft class. And more help at tight end alongside Kyle Pitts might be nice as well.

Vasha Hunt/USA Today Sports Junfu Han/USA Today Sports Junfu Han/USA Today Sports

Versatility in the NFL is extremely rare, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The Falcons could use a guy that could play multiple skill positions and help in the run game, pass game and special teams.

Enter Michigan State's Connor Heyward.

Here's what some of our staff members had to say about Heyward:

Jeremy Brener : Heyward could go in a number of different directions in the NFL. He could become a running back, fullback, tight end or even a slot receiver. Or, he could be some combination of all of the above. '

While he may not be the most gifted prospect in this draft, Heyward's versatility should land him in an NFL camp this offseason.

I wouldn't expect any team to consider him on draft boards until the late rounds or possibly even as an undrafted free agent, but the fact he can play multiple positions and special teams makes him an intriguing prospect.

Cole Thompson : The Swiss Army Knife of East Lansing. He's the son of the late Craig "Ironhead'' Heyward and the younger brother of Steelers star Cam Heyward, so the pedigree is there. At 6-0, 230, he can be an offensive weapon after having played several positions for the Spartans. Some view him as a tight end. Other will see his projection more as a fullback with quality speed.

Heyward has the physical tools to run inside. He also averaged 9.3 yards per receptions (scouts laud his good hands) and improved as an in-line blocker on the way to Michigan State's rebounding season. Teams should be able to move him around the field as a chess piece.

This is a Day 3 player who in an innovative offense could carve out a nice role at the next level. More and more, the league is looking for do-it-all players and Heyward fits the bill both in the backfield and at tight end.