State GOP committee ousts Teresa Rhea from District 10 ballot; Sen. Andrew Jones left unopposed

The Alabama Republican Party Candidates Committee during its meeting on Saturday in Montgomery removed Teresa Rhea from the GOP primary ballot for state Senate District 10.

That leaves incumbent Sen. Andrew Jones, R-Centre, alone on the ballot and, apparently, re-elected to a second term, as no Democrat qualified for the race.

Jones had challenged Rhea’s Republican bona fides, even though she voted in GOP primaries in 2018 and 2020.

He noted that she had voted on the Democratic ballot in the special election in 2017 that pitted Democrat Doug Jones against Republican Roy Moore, and had attended Democratic functions and fundraisers.

Rhea’s husband, retired Etowah County Judge William Rhea, also served as a Democrat. Jones labeled them “a Democratic family.”

Teresa Rhea confirmed her ouster from the ballot to The Times and said she accepts and will abide by the decision.

“While I disagree with the committee’s decision and feel that the voters should have had the opportunity to decide this, I am still a committed conservative and I will respect the state party’s decision,” she said.

“While this particular election may be over now, I am not discouraged or deterred. My heart is still to serve this community in whatever way I can and continue to push the things I believe in: better workforce development, lower taxes and true conservative values."

Rhea thanked “each and every one of my supporters for their support, prayers and friendship" and said she was “so very grateful for the overwhelming positive support I received from so many people across this district.”

Jones said, “On behalf of our campaign, I want to thank the Alabama GOP for protecting the sanctity of our Republican primary ballot. I wish nothing but the best for the Rhea family.

“We have much more work to do to develop our local economy, invest in education, repair our roads and bridges, and protect our values. I look forward to serving the people of District 10 for another four years and fighting for what is important to them.”

An email seeking comment from state party officials wasn't immediately returned.