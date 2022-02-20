ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Man Lands In The ‘Dog House’ After Beating, Throwing His Girlfriend’s Dog

By Mike Jenkins
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
A Florida man was arrested for beating his girlfriend’s dog on Valentine’s day and finding himself in the dog house.

On February 14th, deputies responded to Sparrow Condominiums in Alachua County, in reference to a report of animal cruelty.

Investigators say that a doorbell video system and witness testimony confirmed that the suspect, Byron Hall, 37, pinned his girlfriend’s dog to the ground, struck the dog multiple times, and then picked the dog up and threw it with enough force that the dog did a flip in the air.

“Mr. Hall was arrested for aggravated animal cruelty and possession of cocaine, which was found in his possession at the time of his arrest,” said Alachua County Sheriff’s Office in a statement.

The sheriff’s office reported that the dog is doing to be ok.

Comments / 26

lbimj
3d ago

Get a few men to take him in the woods and do the same as he did to that poor animal. Leave him there.

Reply(4)
22
Jim Grimes
3d ago

Good for him you. don't treat animals like that good 👌 keep him lock up and no more around animals

Reply
10
Barbara Swinehart
3d ago

abusing an animal is sick. throw him in jail and lose thekey!

Reply(1)
24
