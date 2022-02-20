Florida Man Lands In The ‘Dog House’ After Beating, Throwing His Girlfriend’s Dog

A Florida man was arrested for beating his girlfriend’s dog on Valentine’s day and finding himself in the dog house.

On February 14th, deputies responded to Sparrow Condominiums in Alachua County, in reference to a report of animal cruelty.

Investigators say that a doorbell video system and witness testimony confirmed that the suspect, Byron Hall, 37, pinned his girlfriend’s dog to the ground, struck the dog multiple times, and then picked the dog up and threw it with enough force that the dog did a flip in the air.

“Mr. Hall was arrested for aggravated animal cruelty and possession of cocaine, which was found in his possession at the time of his arrest,” said Alachua County Sheriff’s Office in a statement.

The sheriff’s office reported that the dog is doing to be ok.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Florida Man Lands In The ‘Dog House’ After Beating, Throwing His Girlfriend’s Dog