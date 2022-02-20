ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Motorola Frontier

gizmochina.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorola Frontier is not officially announced yet. The specs mentioned below are based on rumors. The device is powered by a Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Octa-core processor and the GPU is Adreno 730. It is packed with 8 GB...

www.gizmochina.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra one year later: Is it still worth buying?

It's been a year, but is it still worth grabbing a Galaxy S21 Ultra in 2022?. At the end of 2021, Android Authority readers voted the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra as the year’s best phone. It faced some tough competition, most notably from the Google Pixel 6 series, of which the vanilla model was our Editor’s Choice pick for 2021. But we’re a year on from the phone’s launch now, so how does the Galaxy S21 Ultra stack up in 2022?
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Motorola and Verizon made a chonky 5G neckband, but why?

The chunky design could be a small price to pay if this enables slim and light AR/VR glasses. Motorola and Verizon have revealed a 5G neckband to power AR and VR headsets. This is meant to enable lighter, slimmer headset designs. Today’s AR/VR headsets have generally slimmed down in size...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Motorola edge 20 lite review: A stalwart phone with a display that shines

Ah, the heady days of 2017, when politics was dominated by the phrase “strong and stable”. Despite the best efforts of the government to sully the phrase, they are undeniably positive characteristics, especially when it comes to value-for-money tech. This is where brands like Motorola come in: the communications giant and creator of the Noughties-defining razr has a well-earned reputation for producing phones that will give you a good few years of solid performance. One of its newest releases is the edge 20 lite, a 5G phone ready for the mid-range market. The £299 RRP – currently reduced to £269.99...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Motorola Austin, Rogue, Rhode, Dubai, and Hawaii leak on new render images

Motorola has been in the news lately, and the company keeps releasing new smartphones with impressive hardware. Today, five new Motorola devices leaked under their codenames, revealing how they’ll look, and what camera layouts we should expect. The new devices are codenamed: Austin, Rogue, Rhode, Dubai, and Hawaii. Evan...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Internal Storage#Gps#Motorola Frontier#Adreno 730#Hdr#Fingerprint#Glonass#Bds#Usb
Phone Arena

Major leak reveals Verizon's trade-in deal for 5G Galaxy S22 line offering up to $1K off

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Tipster Evan Blass has disseminated an email that leaks what appears to be a page from Verizon's website promoting a pre-order deal for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. This mock-up of the webpage shows that Verizon intends to offer a deal that results in a price break of up to $1,000 on a purchase of one of the phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series with a trade-in of certain "select" handsets.
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases and covers

Apart from the thrill of choosing a smartphone from among Samsung’s brand new slate of Galaxy S22 handsets, there is the equally head-spinning experience of selecting just the right case with which to enjoy and protect your new phone. While it’s still early to get a huge preview on all the possible cases out there, if you are among the first in line for Samsung’s 6.8-inch Phantom Black, Phantom White, Burgundy, or Green Galaxy S22 Ultra beast, you’ll not want to venture out of the house unless it has a high-quality case wrapped around it. Samsung offers a large variety of its own official designs for a custom fit on its own phone. Many other third-party vendors are also in on the action, and we’ll be adding more as they’re released. Here is a variety to choose from right now.
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

4 iPhone Apps That Apple Experts Say Zap So Much Battery

All apps are not created equal when it comes to the ones that can seriously put a drain on your iPhone battery. If you are aiming to get better control over your phone and how its battery holds up over the course of the day, it’s worthwhile to know which apps experts say can have a negative effect on your phone in terms of power.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung's advanced Expert RAW camera app will support these Galaxy phones

Samsung has gained favor among smartphone photographers with the addition of the Expert RAW app to its Galaxy S21 Ultra, introducing some advanced features that exceed the capabilities of Pro Mode in the standard Camera app. While the Galaxy S22 announcement confirmed every model in the lineup would receive the app at launch, a Samsung forum moderator revealed Expert RAW would be supported on more devices. Just as the S22 is shipping to customers, Samsung has formalized the list of phones and dates they’ll receive official support for the latest Expert RAW app.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Motorola Edge 30 Pro leaks with new folio case and stylus

Motorola announced that it will officially make an announcement on February 24, where it’s expected to introduce the new Motorola Edge 30 Pro. The new smartphone is a rebranded Motorola Edge X30, and a new leak confirms that it will indeed be a premium smartphone with flagship specifications. The...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Compared: iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 Pro versus Samsung Galaxy S22

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Until Samsung's new S22 range of phones is shipping, they can't readily be compared with Apple'siPhone 13 models, but the published specifications suggest the Android release has a lot going for it.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple's iMessage issues are bigger than green or blue bubbles

Apple's iMessage has a long history of separating people into "blue" and "green" bubbles based on whether they're using an iPhone or Android phone. But that problem is now far bigger than looking cool in our group chats. While social pressures among those that do and do not show up...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Vivo sub-brand launches iQOO 9 Pro flagship for $870

IQOO, Vivo’s gaming-focused sub-brand, has announced its latest flagship phones for launch in India, the iQOO 9 and 9 Pro. Like previous iQOO devices, they don’t really look like conspicuously gamer-style phones but are focused on performance nonetheless. iQOO is pushing that in its marketing through a tie-in partnership with BMW M Motorsport and a white model with three rally stripes.
CELL PHONES
CBS News

Best Samsung deals right now: smartphones, tablets, TVs, refrigerators and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Attention Samsung fans: You'll find many Samsung products that are on sale right now, especially with company's President's Day sale...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy