Norway finishes 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics with highest medal count; United States places fifth

By Victor Barbosa
 3 days ago
Norway celebrates winning the gold medal during the men's speed skating team pursuit during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have officially come to a close.

Norway ends the games in first place with 37 total medals, including 16 gold, while the Russians were second with 32 medals, but only six of them were gold. Germany placed third with 27 medals, including 12 gold, Canada was fourth with 26 medals (four gold) and the United States of America was fifth at 25 medals (eight gold).

Host China was 11th overall, but finished with the third-most gold medals at nine.

During Sunday's closing ceremony, the Olympic flag was passed along to Italy, who will host the 2026 Winter Games. The 2024 Summer Games will be held in Paris.

IN THIS ARTICLE
