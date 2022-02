The Chicago White Sox have added some outfield depth with the signing of former Blue Jays and Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. Smith Jr. will join a somewhat crowded cast of players vying for playing time throughout the spring. The White Sox roster already includes Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert, both of whom will see a bulk of the starts when healthy. Adam Engel, Gavin Sheets, and any potential outfielder free-agent signing post-lockout on an MLB contract would seemingly also fall ahead of Smith Jr. on the depth chart.

MLB ・ 14 HOURS AGO