Cell Phones

"App can't be opened because the security check failed. Error code: 1-10"

xda-developers
 3 days ago

I have installed an app for instant regular bank account money transfers, but get the message "App can't be opened because the security check failed. Error code: 1-10" when...

forum.xda-developers.com

Comments

inputmag.com

You can’t buy the Galaxy S22 from Samsung because its site is busted

The Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, and Galaxy Tab S8 tablets were just announced less than two hours ago. Did you want to pre-order from Samsung.com and get a bunch of pre-order goodies? Sorry, you can’t because Samsung’s checkout page isn’t working. Pre-orders for Samsung’s new devices...
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Web3 Will Fail Because You Can't Solve Politics With Technology

The web sucks. A handful of companies control most of the hours we spend online, and those giants with their economies of scale seem to be able to crush all up-and-coming challengers. Web 2.0, the dream of social, user-generated content, turns out to be ruled by mustache-twirling app store landlords and shadowy social-media secret police.
INTERNET
The Verge

Russian fans of The Sims can’t play My Wedding Stories expansion pack because of anti-gay law

EA has decided it will not sell the newest The Sims 4 wedding expansion pack in Russia due to the country’s anti-LGBTQ “gay propaganda law.” The Sims 4: My Wedding Stories is a content pack that allows players to create their dream (or nightmare) wedding in The Sims 4. Marketing for My Wedding Stories centers on a lesbian couple, Camille and Dominique, as they plan their big day.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Phone#Twrp#Google Play Services#Netguard
TechRadar

Don't overlook the security risk posed by QR codes

The distinctive monochrome pattern of the QR code has become an increasingly common sight in recent years. And, like any other form of technology you can imagine, cyber criminals are doing their best to exploit it in their attacks. About the author. Magni Reynir Sigurðsson is the Senior Manager of...
TECHNOLOGY
CNBC

Amazon sues two companies that allegedly help fill the site with fake reviews

Amazon on Tuesday filed lawsuits against two companies that allegedly acted as fake-review brokers. Third-party sellers allegedly paid the companies, AppSally and Rebatest, for product reviews, with the hope that it would juice their products' ranking in Amazon search results. Fake reviews have plagued Amazon's online marketplace for years. Amazon...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Mashed

Why A Half-Sized Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Has Fans Fuming

Chick-fil-A has some of the most loyal customers in the fast food business, as a Brand Keys loyalty survey showed in 2019 (via Restaurant Dive). However, that loyalty isn't necessarily guaranteed, and with some customers recently expressing frustration over smaller portion sizes and reduced overall quality, it seems the chain may potentially be at risk of losing some of their once-loyal customers.
RESTAURANTS
Android Police

The top 10 best coding apps to learn SQL, Python, and more on the go

Learning to code can be a huge, life-changing decision. It might seem overwhelming at first, but it all unfolds if you understand fundamental concepts and put in the effort. The tool you always have by your side — your phone — can help a great deal in learning how to code, and I’ve rounded up a list of the best coding apps to get you started.
SOFTWARE
Bon Appétit

Can You Please Figure Out the Size of This Water Bottle, Because I Can’t

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In Hervé Le Tellier’s Goncourt Prize-winning novel, The Anomaly (spoilers straight ahead), an airplane traveling from Paris to New York emerges from a storm and lands safely at JFK—and then, three months later, the same plane reappears in the sky. Like, the exact same plane. Same flight crew, same passengers, all duplicates of people who have been living on Earth for the past three months. The doppelgangers must learn to inhabit the same world despite branching lives—one woman is two months pregnant; her double is not. The plane’s captain is days away from death, riddled with cancer; his double has three more months to live. Is this all proof that “reality” as we know it is a simulation? That there’s a great photocopier in the sky?
RETAIL
PsyPost

People who conceal information in their day-to-day lives are more willing to form online relationships

A new study suggests that a person’s openness to forming online relationships is associated with their tendency to conceal personal information about themselves. The research has been published in the journal Personal Relationships. “In general, I’m fascinated with personality and individual differences associated with concealing versus disclosing private information,”...
RELATIONSHIPS

