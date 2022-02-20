ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Deer Valley Unified teachers making most of social media marketing

If recruitment of new students and retention of those currently enrolled are key for any school district, marketing for both falls somewhere in between.

That balance of messaging and promoting a school district has in recent years come to be the latest skill set for teachers, particularly through the accessibility and immediacy of social media.

Deer Valley Unified School District has a fixed number of resources available for getting its word out officially through marketing. DVUSD shows Communications and Community Engagement is currently budgeted at $170,000, which marks 0.06% of the district’s overall budget, or less than one-tenth of 1% of the funding Deer Valley Unified receives, according to a district spokesperson.

This comes at a time when the pandemic has driven many Valley families to consider homeschooling as another option. Homeschool affidavits filed from within DVUSD dropped from 643 in 2020 to 329 in 2021, according to Maricopa County Superintendent’s Office data.

The pandemic’s role in the homeschooling option is apparent when considering 227 affidavits from within DVUSD were filed in August 2020 alone compared with a total of 221 in all of 2019.

Whether it’s pandemic-related or if parents are exploring different options, that rise appears to be leveling off. The 20 affidavits filed in January 2022 marks the lowest January number in three years.

Meanwhile, the DVUSD enrollment is up 1.4% from last year as of January.

Messaging about what the district has to offer students has fallen mostly to individual teachers to spread the district’s word through their own individual classrooms.

“I believe in the content — the hands-on learning, the computer science, the engineering skills, the things the kids get to create and make — and I believe that with social media it’s really important to get this out there,” said Liz Reyes, a STEM teacher at Legend Springs Elementary School at21150 N. Arrowhead Loop Road in Glendale who has been with Deer Valley Unified for 15 years. “One reason is to share ideas with other people who are in my position, but also just to put it out there what awesome things kids are doing.”

Reyes uses Twitter as her main platform ( @LizReyesAZ ) and regularly tweets out photos and videos from classroom lessons in action. That promotion has been valuable of late, she says, given the pandemic has prevented parent volunteers from being on campus to see lessons live.

Promotion, she adds, is key “especially during open enrollment,” and Reyes has embraced the reality that strategy comes down to each teacher’s own imagination and commitment.

“There’s no budget for marketing,” she said of her teaching duties.

Jaime Hansen has found another invaluable aspect to promoting her classroom and students.

A specialist at Canyon Springs STEM Academy, 42901 N. 45th Ave. in Phoenix, where she’s in her eighth year and was honored as one of Deer Valley Unified’s teachers of the year in 2020-21, Hansen has procured through social media marketing an all-important tool for teaching: money.

“What really got me using social media is getting funded,” she said. “That was my first toe-dip into social media, and then it just went from there.”

In her case, Hansen has secured close to $5,500 in supplies for her classrooms through her involvement with DonorsChoose, a nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom projects.

Between her own background in securing grants plus her strategy to promote the end result of those donations, social media marketing is an ongoing part of her day as a teacher. She made the jump from Facebook to Twitter ( @jaimehansendvu1 ) where she found way more engagement.

“When parents see that investment in your classroom, and they see it happening and you’re able to post pictures and they can see the effects of their donation — kind of their sponsorship — it gives incentive to continue to do it,” the 15-year teacher added.

