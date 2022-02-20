District 3 Basketball Preview: Which of the five county teams has the easiest path?

It might not be March, but the madness of postseason basketball is here in Franklin County.

One team, one in each school, will be playing postseason basketball this week, and each one will begin their tournaments at home.

We could see some long runs out of these schools, but who has the easiest path?

Lets preview the five teams and what they have to do to get on a long run.

Shippensburg Boys (17-3)

The No. 3 Greyhounds open the week for the Franklin County teams, but while the others have been off, they've had to play some emotional games.

Shippensburg competed in the Mid-Penn Playoffs last week, defeating Trinity in the semis and falling to Cedar Cliff in the title game.

Both were emotional, physical games, but head coach Ray Staver called this the "real postseason", so it's fair to assume they'll be ready.

No. 14 Octorara played five games in the final week, winning four of them to sneak in. But they've had a week off to get ready.

Shippensburg's Anthony Smith presents a matchup advantage against most teams, so the path could be a good one.

A win would lead to a matchup with No. 6 Elizabethtown/No. 11 Lower Dauphin.

No. 2 West York might be the only thing stopping Shippensburg from a trip to Hershey for the Championship.

But that might lead to a matchup with undefeated Lampeter-Strasburg.

Greencastle-Antrim Girls (17-3)

5A Round 1- Vs. Hershey (10-12), Tuesday, February 22, 7 p.m.

The Blue Devils are in a very similar situation as the Greyhounds, as they have a very possible semifinal path.

Haley Noblit, Mia Libby, and the rest of Greencastle have had a really strong year and find themselves as the No. 3 seed.

No. 6 Lower Dauphin/No. 11 West Perry would be the quarterfinal opponents, but the Blue Devils could very likely get past that.

A lot of this team were members of the girls soccer team this fall, which suffered an early exit in districts, so they'll be a fair share of motivation this time around, especially if they get to the finals against No. 1 Mechanicsburg, which was the school that soccer lost to.

Chambersburg Boys (16-5)

6A Round 1- Vs. Red Lion (18-6), Tuesday, February 22, 7 p.m.

There was a time where the Trojans looked like they could secure a top-3 seed in 6A, but after three straight losses to end the season, they sit at No. 6.

Red Lion is certainly a winnable game for Chambersburg, especially at home. The problem comes in the quarterfinal.

They would take on No. 3 Central Dauphin, who Chambersburg faced twice in the final three games.

Central Dauphin came out on top both times. Both games were close, but it's been a difficult matchup for the Trojans.

Waynesboro Boys (17-4)

6A Round 1- Vs. Wilson (14-8), Tuesday, February 22, 7 p.m.

The question for the Indians this postseason is what team shows up.

In a span of one week, they beat Shippensburg, one of only three teams to beat them all year. A week later, they lost to Carlisle, a team who failed to make the postseason.

They host Wilson to open the postseason in an 8 vs. 9 matchup, so this could be anyone's game.

The problem for Waynesboro is they would have to travel to No. 1 Reading in the quarterfinals, which would certainly be an uphill battle.

James Buchanan Girls (16-6)

4A Round 1- Vs. Bishop McDevitt (16-6), Tuesday February 22, 7 p.m.

James Buchanan is in a similar situation as Waynesboro.

They enter as the No. 8 seed, playing host to the No. 9 seed. It very much could be anyone's ballgame as both finished with identical records.

However, a win would lead to a matchup with No. 1 Delone Catholic, who just had their undefeated run end in the YAIAA Title Game.

Mackenzie Stoner has led the way for the Rockets this year, and win in round one is very doable, even with the motivated juggernaut waiting in the wings.