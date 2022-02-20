ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

PREP SOCCER: West Point collects wins at Lawrence County

By Nick Griffin
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
MOULTON, Ala. – The West Point Warriors and Lady Warriors made the trip to Lawrence County for a pair of varsity matchups Saturday and both squads returned home with wins. The Lady Warriors raced past Lawrence County 9-1 and the Warriors edged the Red Devils in a defensive battle 1-0.

The Lady Warriors were led by Kyli Armistead who finished with three goals in the win. Vanesa Garcia and Syndey Carpentier each scored a pair of goals for West Point and Ale Guevara and Amelia Ward scored goals as well. Lady Warriors Head Coach Rob Whitesell was pleased with how his team performed Saturday but knows it’ll be a tougher test the next time they see Lawrence County.

“Our girls played well together today and had their way for much of the game,” Whitesell said. “But we expect a much tougher rematch when Lawrence County gets five players back from their basketball team.”

In the boys’ game, the only score came on a goal by Jacob Bencze early in the second half off an assist from Omar Segunda. The Warriors’ defense kept the Red Devils off the board and West Point held on to win it 1-0. Warriors Head Coach Jacob Brown was proud of the way his team held up defensively and continues to see them improve.

“It was a very good game. I was proud of the boys. It was a great defensive effort and they kept grinding for a goal,” Brown said. “We get better every single game and I’m very excited for how we will do this season.” West Point will be back on the road Tuesday to take on Ashville before its home opener Friday night against Fairview.

The Cullman Tribune

