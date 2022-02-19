ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy Football News

fantasydata.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteelers Hire Brian Flores As Senior Defensive Assistant. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as the team's senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach on Saturday. "I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his...

fantasydata.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
NFL
NJ.com

NFL insider predicts where Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers will play in 2022

The 2022 offseason could see unprecedented movement by some of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. So the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin decided to look into his crystal ball. Wentz underwhelmed in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts following his trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, choking down the stretch to cough up an AFC wild card. But as Volin notes, “No team is going to trade for his contract, which has a $22 million base salary ($15 million fully guaranteed), plus a $5 million roster bonus due in mid-March, plus another $1.3 million bonus due in Week 18 (for a total of $28.3 million). The Colts could pay the $5 million roster bonus, and pay some of the $15 million guaranteed salary, to facilitate a trade. But they also just gave up first- and third-round picks for Wentz.”
NFL
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Fires Back at Brittany Matthews & Jackson Mahomes Critics

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is making lots of headlines because of criticism aimed at his fiancee and brother. Per US Weekly, rumors swirled that Patrick told his fiancee, Britany Matthews, and brother, Jackson Mahomes, that they couldn’t attend any more NFL games. Patrick Mahomes quickly shut down the rumors with a tweet on Friday, Feb. 18.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Exploring Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade. With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback. Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Hitchens
Person
Jaylen Waddle
CowboyMaven

Dallas Cowboys Trade RB Ezekiel Elliott? $17 Million Question

FRISCO - Can the Dallas Cowboys move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott? Cut him? Trade him? Something?. Amid the mountains of misinformation surrounding the two-time NFL rushing champ’s situation, let’s cut through the speculation for the top 10 takes on Zeke …. 1 Why Doesn’t Dallas Just...
NFL
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Buccaneers#American Football#Fantasy Football News#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Dallas Cowboys#The Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Shares X-Ray Photo: NFL World Reacts

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to take shots at his old franchise. Brown shared a photo of an apparent X-ray on Monday afternoon. The ex-Bucccaneers wide receiver claims the team forced him to play hurt. The ex-NFL wide receiver also took some shots at Tom Brady,...
NFL
ESPN

Quarterbacks in NFL free agency: Could Mitchell Trubisky, Marcus Mariota be legit starting QB options in 2022?

Selling dreams of big-name quarterback trades is easy in February, but those naps will be disrupted quickly if Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson stay home for another season. Though general managers are more equipped than ever to deal roster capital, the quarterback position can only take so much upheaval. The supply rarely meets the demand -- especially this offseason, with a lackluster QB draft class -- and some teams eventually realize what they have, or what is more readily available, isn't so bad.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Houston Texans set clear asking price for Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson did not play a game for the team in the 2021-22 NFL season due to his criminal and civil charges of sexual misconduct still not being settled. It seems that it is just a matter of time until the Texans move on from Watson, but...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Appears To Deny Shailene Woodley Rumors

It’s Tuesday, so you knew Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be making an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show.”. On Monday night, the mercurial MVP put up a cryptic 10-picture post to his Instagram account. Reading something like a goodbye letter to the Green Bay Packers (or the NFL?) and also addressing his relationship with Shailene Woodley.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Connected To Veteran Free Agent Quarterback

With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady ‘Frustrated’ In Tampa Bay: NFL World Reacts

Not everyone believes that former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will stay retired. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. However, there are some who believe that Brady, 44, will come out of retirement and perhaps...
NFL
AOL Corp

What can the Colts get in a trade in exchange for Carson Wentz? NFL history offers insight

With $28 million owed and reports swirling they won't bring him back, it seems unlikely. But NFL history tells a different story. It should first be noted that Wentz posted a solid 94.6 passer rating with 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in 2021, flashing the physical talent that made him the No. 2 pick in 2016. NFL teams have talked themselves into trading for worse. It's also possible for the Colts to renegotiate Wentz's contract, lowering the salary cap hit a bit for his new team.
NFL
FanSided

5 targets for Colts in 2022 NFL free agency

The Indianapolis Colts have plenty of cap space to get better as a team in 2022 NFL free agency. After losing yet again in Jacksonville, the Indianapolis Colts enter the 2022 NFL offseason as a non-playoff team from the year prior. Not since the 2014 season have the Colts won...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy