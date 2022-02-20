ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garner, NC

Son of ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star fatally shot in North Carolina

By Rodney Overton, Michael Prunka, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

GARNER, N.C. ( WNCN ) – North Carolina authorities say the man killed in a shooting Thursday night near Raleigh was the son of a TV reality show star.

Johnston County deputies said Harley Alexander Shirley, 21, was found shot to death at a Sheetz convenience store. He is the son of “Lizard Lick Towing” TV star Ron Shirley, according to a Facebook post by the company.

The show aired on truTV for four seasons starting in 2011. Ron and Amy Shirley own Lizard Lick Towing.

“We ask at this time for your prayers and for your respect of the privacy of the family,” the Facebook post said. “Ron and Amy will be making a post in a few days with details they wish to share. Please know that their faith in God is what is carrying them through this horrible situation.”

A 20-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Woman sentenced 20 years for pushing man off bus

The sheriff’s office received a report about 8 p.m. Thursday of a shooting along the 1600 block of Josephine Road. Soon after, they received a call about gunshot victims in the Sheetz parking lot, which is a little more than three miles away, a news release said.

“It was quickly determined the two calls were directly related,” Capt. Jeff Caldwell said in a news release.

Investigators think the shooting happened on Josephine Road. They determined that the suspects fled in a yellow passenger vehicle and are working to identify the suspects, the sheriff’s office said.

