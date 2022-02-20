ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland is February 20 and follows a star-studded weekend that brought Oscar winners, rap stars, comedians, Civil Rights leaders, NBA legends and more to Cleveland for an NBA All-Star Celebrity Basketball Game, etc

Cover picture for the articlePictured from left: R& B singer Mary K. Blige, comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish, rapper Lil Wayne, and Civil Rights leader the Rev Jesse Jackson Sr. All of them and more were in Cleveland, Ohio the weekend of Feb 18-20 for an NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, slam dunk contest, and the...

Gwinnett Daily Post

Steph Curry dazzles with 16 3-pointers as Team LeBron wins All-Star Game

A fire marshal conducting a heat check might not have prevented Stephen Curry from an unprecedented performance in Sunday's All-Star Game. Curry used his sizzling stroke to score 50 points, set an All-Star Game record with 16 3-point baskets and earn MVP honors while helping Team LeBron record a 163-160 victory over Team Durant in Cleveland.
NBA
Arizona Sports

Curry amazes as Team Lebron beats Team Durant in NBA All-Star Game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Stephen Curry got another 3-point record. LeBron James got another All-Star win. Not a bad night in Ohio for the two All-Stars from Akron. Curry turned boos to oohs and aahs with the greatest long-distance shooting performance in All-Star Game history, then James made a turnaround jumper that gave Team LeBron a 163-160 victory over Team Durant on Sunday night.
NBA

