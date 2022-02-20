The NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland is February 20 and follows a star-studded weekend that brought Oscar winners, rap stars, comedians, Civil Rights leaders, NBA legends and more to Cleveland for an NBA All-Star Celebrity Basketball Game, etc
Pictured from left: R& B singer Mary K. Blige, comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish, rapper Lil Wayne, and Civil Rights leader the Rev Jesse Jackson Sr. All of them and more were in Cleveland, Ohio the weekend of Feb 18-20 for an NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, slam dunk contest, and the...clevelandurbannews.com
Comments / 0