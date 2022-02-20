ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

9 of the Best Soda Makers That Make Instant Sparkling Water Whenever You Want

By Lesley Chen
Well+Good
Well+Good
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CxZVL_0eK2vgV500

Bubbly drinks are a fun way to mix up your daily hydration needs, but constantly buying bottles or cans of sparkling water or soda can get expensive—and it's also not exactly environmentally friendly. That's where a home soda maker comes in — these compact and convenient machines use CO2 cartridges to turn plain water into sparkling water in a few seconds with just a press of a button. Plus, you can add more fizz, flavors, or fruits so you always have something interesting (and never flat) to drink. Ahead, find nine of the best soda makers to keep your taste buds tingling.

Best Soda Makers

Sodastream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker — $90.00

With a slim, cordless design, the SodaSteam Fizzi will make sure you always have on-demand sparkling water without taking up too much counter space. A single CO2 cylinder can give you up to 60 liters of sparkling water, and the one-liter bottle is reusable to reduce waste. Simply put in the bottle, and press the button until you reach your preferred carbonation level, and then take the bottle to go.

Pros

  • Affordable
  • Cordless
  • Doesn’t require electricity

Cons

  • Bottle is not dishwasher safe
  • Adjustable levels of fizz are manual

Also available at:

SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker

If you have a craving for sparkling water, this SodaStream can satisfy it in seconds. Similar to the regular Fizzi, it can make up to 60 liters of water. But this version makes it even easier to carbonate your water; you just have to press one of the three buttons on the top to provide your preferred levels of fizz.

Pros

  • Easy to use
  • Adjustable levels of fizz are automatic

Cons

  • Bottle is not dishwasher safe

Also available at:

Macy's | $129buybuy BABY | $129Bed Bath & Beyond | $129

Spärkel Beverage System — $120.00

Sparkel doesn’t require a CO2 cylinder; instead, it uses electricity to mix water with a CO2 carbonated to make your water fizzy. It has five different buttons for different fizz levels, and you can use it on everything from water to wine and cocktails.

Pros

  • No CO2 cylinders to store
  • Can be used with any beverage
  • Adjustable levels of fizz are automatic with a press of a button

Cons

  • Have to use Sparkel carbonators
  • Carbonators are expensive
  • Bottle is smaller (750ml) than other machines

Aarke Carbonator III Premium Carbonator — $219.00

A pick from Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021, the Aarke carbonator is sleek and comes in a variety of finishes (matte black, silver, gold, copper, sand) that you won’t mind leaving out in plain view on your countertop. It uses a stainless steel nozzle to create a a controlled stream of carbonation, and a pull handle on the side lets you add more fizz.

Pros

  • Minimalist design
  • Cordless
  • Compatible with other C02 cylinders

Cons

  • Doesn’t come with a C02 cylinder
  • Harder to use
  • Expensive

DrinkMate Sparkling Water and Soda Maker — $100.00

Compact and versatile, this DrinkMate soda maker can make any drink (water, juice, tea, and more) into a bubbly delight. It’s compatible with most C02 tanks, comes in four colors, and you can adjust your fizz levels by pressing the button on the top.

Pros

  • Compatible with other C02 cylinders
  • Can be used with any beverage
  • Cordless

Cons

  • Adjustable levels of fizz are manual

FIZZpod Soda Maker — $179.00

If you like variety, or have multiple people in your home that do, this set includes three bottles and two CO2 bottles to keep your fridge stocked with several sparkling drinks at once. The machine is battery and cord-free, compatible with most CO2 tanks, and you can carbonate multiple types of drinks, even oils, mixes, concentrates, and more.

Pros

  • Can be used with any beverage
  • Cordless
  • Bottles are slim
  • Doesn’t require the bottle to be mounted to the carbonator

Cons

  • Adjustable levels of fizz are manual
  • Bottles are to tall to fit upright in most fridges

iSi Stainless Steel Soda Siphon — $67.00

This handy soda siphon doesn’t require using additional bottles you have to keep track of—just fill the stainless steel bottle, attach the soda charger, and press the lever for fresh, sparkling water.

Pros

  • Stainless steel bottle
  • No additional bottles to attach
  • Easy to store

Cons

  • Hard to clean
  • Learning curve to use
  • Have to replace the CO2 cartridges often

SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Maker — $175.00

For anyone who’s trying to cut back on plastic usage, the SodaStream Aqua Fizz uses glass bottles. It’s easy to put the bottle in and remove it, and with a press of the top button, you’ll have carbonated water in no time. The bundle comes with two CO2 cylinders, two glass bottles, and two bubbly flavor drops.

Pros

  • Cordless
  • Glass bottles
  • Bottles are dishwasher safe

Cons

  • Adjustable levels of fizz are manual
  • Bottles have a small neck

Philips Stainless Sparkling Water Maker — $70.00

This Philips sparkling water maker comes in black or white and has a stainless steel wrap. It doesn’t require electricity, is compatible with most CO2 tanks, and is easy to use—twist a bottle of water onto the machine and then press the button to add your desired level of carbonation.

Pros

  • Slim design
  • Affordable
  • Easy to use

Cons

  • Doesn’t include CO2 tank
  • Not dishwasher-safe

Want to be the first to hear about the latest (and greatest) SHOP product drops, custom collections, discounts, and more? Sign up to have the intel delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags: Healthy Drinks, Well+Good SHOP

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Trying To Lower Your Blood Pressure? Here’s Where a Cardiologist Recommends You Start

When it comes to advice about lowering your blood pressure, barriers like class, race, genetics, disability, and food access can make blanket advice downright unreasonable. So, if you’re trying to figure out how to lower your blood pressure, you’re definitely not alone. Up to 47 percent of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). So, finding ways to manage it is important.
HEALTH
Well+Good

The Connection Between Your Pee and Heart Health Is Anything but Basic

Even if you aren’t familiar with uric acid, you’ve likely heard of gout: a painful form of arthritis that impacts around 9.2 million people in the United States. “Most everyone has heard of gout, a painful condition affecting around 4 percent of Americans caused by the accumulation of uric acid crystals in the joints,” says David Perlmutter, MD, neurologist, and author of Drop Acid. “And truly, this is pretty much the only context in which uric acid levels have traditionally been discussed.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Daily South

This is Why You Should Never Store Booze in the Freezer

We've got news for you. If you're storing booze in your freezer, you're doing yourself a disservice. Technically, you can get away with it since the ethanol content in a bottle of liquor prevents it from freezing over in a household freezer, but just because you can do something doesn't mean you should do it.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
FOOD & DRINKS
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Shocked at How Much Better Their Coffee Tastes After Using This $10 Keurig Cleaning Hack

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing we dread more than cleaning our coffee machines. It can honestly be a pretty grimy, tedious, time-consuming chore. But what if we told you there’s a way to clean your Keurig without getting your hands dirty or reeking of vinegar?  These miraculous K-cups do all the cleaning for you. They’re filled with Quick & Clean’s own cleaning formula to scrub away old coffee grinds or calcium deposits on your machine. We’re all familiar with that not-so-appealing taste of dirty...
SHOPPING
Mashed

This New, Boozy Canned Drink Is Perfect For Tea Lovers

Just in time for the change of seasons, Geloso Beverage Group has produced a line of alcoholic drinks that are perfect for the warmer weather. Following in the footsteps of popular brands like Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea, the Upstate New York brewery, which is known for their high-ABV (alcohol by volume) malt beverages, including their Sunny Margarita and their Bahama Mama, both of which come in at 10% ABV, has decided to take a swing in the realm of hard ice teas.
DRINKS
Elite Daily

The 5 Best Coffee Makers For Hard Water

Due to high levels of minerals like calcium and magnesium, hard water can be especially damaging to your stuff. No coffee maker is immune to the effects of hard water, which is why brands often recommend that you use filtered water instead. That said, the best coffee makers for hard water make minimizing the effects easier thanks to built-in filters and easy-to-clean designs, including some with self-cleaning modes for descaling.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparkling Water#Bubbly Water#Soda Siphon#Plastic#Macy#Sp Rkel Beverage System
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Mashed

Refillable Coca-Cola Bottles Could Soon Be Everywhere. Here's Why

Reusable cups and water bottles, and even straws and utensils, have been part of popular culture for several years now. But the idea of reusable beverage containers isn't really anything new. Nowadays, durable plastic cups and metal water bottles are most of the norm, but historically, glass bottles have been the standard form of reusable bottles. And they were the only type of bottle in circulation before the advent of single-use plastic and disposable metal cans (via Container Recycling Institute.)
ENVIRONMENT
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
SHOPPING
Well+Good

This Perfectionism Test Tells You if Your High Standards Are a Strength, Potential Strength, or Limitation

When you’re trying to introspect as a means to promote self-growth, taking a personality quiz can be a smart strategy. Certain personality tests—like the Difficult Person Test and the Big Five—clue you in to the tendencies that might make getting along with you tough and how you rank on traits like conscientiousness and extraversion, respectively. Another personality assessment that gauges where you might benefit from a dose of introspective improvement? Psychology Today’s perfectionism test (which you can take here).
MENTAL HEALTH
WWD

Amazon Is Having an Amazing Deal on Yankee Candles Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, friends or even your co-workers, candles are always a good idea. Luckily, some of Yankee Candle’s...
SHOPPING
Mic

What you need to make your home look more expensive for under $35, according to designers

If you’re got your eye on an interior redesign with the aim of making your home look a little more luxurious, you may be under the impression that it’s necessary to shell out the big bucks. But after canvassing a handful of top designers, they say it’s simply not so — check out these expert-recommended ways to make your home look more expensive for under $35. Not only are they genius, but they come straight from the pros.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy