9 of the Best Soda Makers That Make Instant Sparkling Water Whenever You Want
Bubbly drinks are a fun way to mix up your daily hydration needs, but constantly buying bottles or cans of sparkling water or soda can get expensive—and it's also not exactly environmentally friendly. That's where a home soda maker comes in — these compact and convenient machines use CO2 cartridges to turn plain water into sparkling water in a few seconds with just a press of a button. Plus, you can add more fizz, flavors, or fruits so you always have something interesting (and never flat) to drink. Ahead, find nine of the best soda makers to keep your taste buds tingling.
Best Soda Makers
Sodastream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker — $90.00
With a slim, cordless design, the SodaSteam Fizzi will make sure you always have on-demand sparkling water without taking up too much counter space. A single CO2 cylinder can give you up to 60 liters of sparkling water, and the one-liter bottle is reusable to reduce waste. Simply put in the bottle, and press the button until you reach your preferred carbonation level, and then take the bottle to go.
Pros
- Affordable
- Cordless
- Doesn’t require electricity
Cons
- Bottle is not dishwasher safe
- Adjustable levels of fizz are manual
Also available at:
SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker
If you have a craving for sparkling water, this SodaStream can satisfy it in seconds. Similar to the regular Fizzi, it can make up to 60 liters of water. But this version makes it even easier to carbonate your water; you just have to press one of the three buttons on the top to provide your preferred levels of fizz.
Pros
- Easy to use
- Adjustable levels of fizz are automatic
Cons
- Bottle is not dishwasher safe
Also available at:
Macy's | $129buybuy BABY | $129Bed Bath & Beyond | $129
Spärkel Beverage System — $120.00
Sparkel doesn’t require a CO2 cylinder; instead, it uses electricity to mix water with a CO2 carbonated to make your water fizzy. It has five different buttons for different fizz levels, and you can use it on everything from water to wine and cocktails.
Pros
- No CO2 cylinders to store
- Can be used with any beverage
- Adjustable levels of fizz are automatic with a press of a button
Cons
- Have to use Sparkel carbonators
- Carbonators are expensive
- Bottle is smaller (750ml) than other machines
Aarke Carbonator III Premium Carbonator — $219.00
A pick from Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021, the Aarke carbonator is sleek and comes in a variety of finishes (matte black, silver, gold, copper, sand) that you won’t mind leaving out in plain view on your countertop. It uses a stainless steel nozzle to create a a controlled stream of carbonation, and a pull handle on the side lets you add more fizz.
Pros
- Minimalist design
- Cordless
- Compatible with other C02 cylinders
Cons
- Doesn’t come with a C02 cylinder
- Harder to use
- Expensive
DrinkMate Sparkling Water and Soda Maker — $100.00
Compact and versatile, this DrinkMate soda maker can make any drink (water, juice, tea, and more) into a bubbly delight. It’s compatible with most C02 tanks, comes in four colors, and you can adjust your fizz levels by pressing the button on the top.
Pros
- Compatible with other C02 cylinders
- Can be used with any beverage
- Cordless
Cons
- Adjustable levels of fizz are manual
FIZZpod Soda Maker — $179.00
If you like variety, or have multiple people in your home that do, this set includes three bottles and two CO2 bottles to keep your fridge stocked with several sparkling drinks at once. The machine is battery and cord-free, compatible with most CO2 tanks, and you can carbonate multiple types of drinks, even oils, mixes, concentrates, and more.
Pros
- Can be used with any beverage
- Cordless
- Bottles are slim
- Doesn’t require the bottle to be mounted to the carbonator
Cons
- Adjustable levels of fizz are manual
- Bottles are to tall to fit upright in most fridges
iSi Stainless Steel Soda Siphon — $67.00
This handy soda siphon doesn’t require using additional bottles you have to keep track of—just fill the stainless steel bottle, attach the soda charger, and press the lever for fresh, sparkling water.
Pros
- Stainless steel bottle
- No additional bottles to attach
- Easy to store
Cons
- Hard to clean
- Learning curve to use
- Have to replace the CO2 cartridges often
SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Maker — $175.00
For anyone who’s trying to cut back on plastic usage, the SodaStream Aqua Fizz uses glass bottles. It’s easy to put the bottle in and remove it, and with a press of the top button, you’ll have carbonated water in no time. The bundle comes with two CO2 cylinders, two glass bottles, and two bubbly flavor drops.
Pros
- Cordless
- Glass bottles
- Bottles are dishwasher safe
Cons
- Adjustable levels of fizz are manual
- Bottles have a small neck
Philips Stainless Sparkling Water Maker — $70.00
This Philips sparkling water maker comes in black or white and has a stainless steel wrap. It doesn’t require electricity, is compatible with most CO2 tanks, and is easy to use—twist a bottle of water onto the machine and then press the button to add your desired level of carbonation.
Pros
- Slim design
- Affordable
- Easy to use
Cons
- Doesn’t include CO2 tank
- Not dishwasher-safe
Want to be the first to hear about the latest (and greatest) SHOP product drops, custom collections, discounts, and more? Sign up to have the intel delivered straight to your inbox.
Tags: Healthy Drinks, Well+Good SHOP
Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.
Comments / 0