9 of the Best Soda Makers That Make Instant Sparkling Water Whenever You Want

Bubbly drinks are a fun way to mix up your daily hydration needs, but constantly buying bottles or cans of sparkling water or soda can get expensive—and it's also not exactly environmentally friendly. That's where a home soda maker comes in — these compact and convenient machines use CO2 cartridges to turn plain water into sparkling water in a few seconds with just a press of a button. Plus, you can add more fizz, flavors, or fruits so you always have something interesting (and never flat) to drink. Ahead, find nine of the best soda makers to keep your taste buds tingling.

Best Soda Makers

Sodastream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker — $90.00

With a slim, cordless design, the SodaSteam Fizzi will make sure you always have on-demand sparkling water without taking up too much counter space. A single CO2 cylinder can give you up to 60 liters of sparkling water, and the one-liter bottle is reusable to reduce waste. Simply put in the bottle, and press the button until you reach your preferred carbonation level, and then take the bottle to go.

Pros

Affordable

Cordless

Doesn’t require electricity

Cons

Bottle is not dishwasher safe

Adjustable levels of fizz are manual

SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker

If you have a craving for sparkling water, this SodaStream can satisfy it in seconds. Similar to the regular Fizzi, it can make up to 60 liters of water. But this version makes it even easier to carbonate your water; you just have to press one of the three buttons on the top to provide your preferred levels of fizz.

Pros

Easy to use

Adjustable levels of fizz are automatic

Cons

Bottle is not dishwasher safe

Spärkel Beverage System — $120.00

Sparkel doesn’t require a CO2 cylinder; instead, it uses electricity to mix water with a CO2 carbonated to make your water fizzy. It has five different buttons for different fizz levels, and you can use it on everything from water to wine and cocktails.

Pros

No CO2 cylinders to store

Can be used with any beverage

Adjustable levels of fizz are automatic with a press of a button

Cons

Have to use Sparkel carbonators

Carbonators are expensive

Bottle is smaller (750ml) than other machines

Aarke Carbonator III Premium Carbonator — $219.00

A pick from Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021, the Aarke carbonator is sleek and comes in a variety of finishes (matte black, silver, gold, copper, sand) that you won’t mind leaving out in plain view on your countertop. It uses a stainless steel nozzle to create a a controlled stream of carbonation, and a pull handle on the side lets you add more fizz.

Pros

Minimalist design

Cordless

Compatible with other C02 cylinders

Cons

Doesn’t come with a C02 cylinder

Harder to use

Expensive

DrinkMate Sparkling Water and Soda Maker — $100.00

Compact and versatile, this DrinkMate soda maker can make any drink (water, juice, tea, and more) into a bubbly delight. It’s compatible with most C02 tanks, comes in four colors, and you can adjust your fizz levels by pressing the button on the top.

Pros

Compatible with other C02 cylinders

Can be used with any beverage

Cordless

Cons

Adjustable levels of fizz are manual

FIZZpod Soda Maker — $179.00

If you like variety, or have multiple people in your home that do, this set includes three bottles and two CO2 bottles to keep your fridge stocked with several sparkling drinks at once. The machine is battery and cord-free, compatible with most CO2 tanks, and you can carbonate multiple types of drinks, even oils, mixes, concentrates, and more.

Pros

Can be used with any beverage

Cordless

Bottles are slim

Doesn’t require the bottle to be mounted to the carbonator

Cons

Adjustable levels of fizz are manual

Bottles are to tall to fit upright in most fridges

iSi Stainless Steel Soda Siphon — $67.00

This handy soda siphon doesn’t require using additional bottles you have to keep track of—just fill the stainless steel bottle, attach the soda charger, and press the lever for fresh, sparkling water.

Pros

Stainless steel bottle

No additional bottles to attach

Easy to store

Cons

Hard to clean

Learning curve to use

Have to replace the CO2 cartridges often

SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Maker — $175.00

For anyone who’s trying to cut back on plastic usage, the SodaStream Aqua Fizz uses glass bottles. It’s easy to put the bottle in and remove it, and with a press of the top button, you’ll have carbonated water in no time. The bundle comes with two CO2 cylinders, two glass bottles, and two bubbly flavor drops.

Pros

Cordless

Glass bottles

Bottles are dishwasher safe

Cons

Adjustable levels of fizz are manual

Bottles have a small neck

Philips Stainless Sparkling Water Maker — $70.00

This Philips sparkling water maker comes in black or white and has a stainless steel wrap. It doesn’t require electricity, is compatible with most CO2 tanks, and is easy to use—twist a bottle of water onto the machine and then press the button to add your desired level of carbonation.

Pros

Slim design

Affordable

Easy to use

Cons

Doesn’t include CO2 tank

Not dishwasher-safe

Tags: Healthy Drinks, Well+Good SHOP

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.