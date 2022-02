Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. A two-way star, Brown was one of the brightest stars of the Negro Leagues from 1931-45. Over his 14-year career, Brown tossed 1,477 innings with an ERA of 3.02 and held his own at the plate with a .269 average and a .753 OPS in just under 1,400 plate appearances. Elected to Cooperstown in 2006, Brown is the lone Hall of Famer born on Feb. 23.

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO