Cougars fall to first-place Bruins on road

Mikia Keith scored nine points to leas the SIUE Cougars in scoring in a road loss to Belmont on Saturday. (SIUE Athletics)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Belmont grabbed a 23-9 advantage after the first quarter Saturday and never looked back, running away from SIUE 88-50 in Ohio Valley Conference women's basketball.

SIUE dipped to 10-17 overall and 6-10 in OVC play.

"Belmont is at the top of the league, and you have them at their place, you have to come ready to play," SIUE head coach Samantha Quigley Smith said. "You have to value every possession and we didn't string enough of those together today."

After SIUE scored the first basket, the Bruins used separate runs of 7-0 and 9-0 to lead 16-4 with 3:20 play.

"The best teams can do that to you," Smith said. "We needed to get more stops consecutively."

SIUE played a much improved second quarter, but Belmont led 54-25 at halftime and SIUE never could make up the difference.

"I am proud of how we continued to battle," Smith added. "We didn't give up.

The Cougars used 14 players, and 12 players had at least a point or a rebound. Mikia Keith led the way with nine points. Mikayla Kinnard scored eight points and Ajulu Thatha and Mikala Hall each scored seven points.

There were some opportunities there for sure," Smith said. "(Mikala) Hall brought some energy and Sara getting herself into back in the grove. That is all really beneficial."

Belmont connected on 57 percent of its shots for the game, and the Bruins were better than 60 percent from the field in both the first and fourth quarters.

Five Belmont players, including four starters scored in double figures. Conley Chinn paced the Bruins with 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting. Madison Barley and Destinee Wells each chipped in 16 points. Tessa Miller scored 10 points and finished a rebound shy of a double-double.

The Bruins forced 21 turnovers and scored 26 points off SIUE giveaways.

The Cougars played both games this week without third-leading scorer and leading rebounder Allie Troeckler.

"We missed Allie and we're excited to have her back for her last few home games," Smith said.

The Cougars enter the last week of the season having clinched a spot in the OVC Tournament and currently are the No. 7 seed.

"I am proud of our team, for putting themselves in position to make the post season-but also not settling. We will keep working the next few days and next few games."

SIUE will face Austin Peay Thursday and Morehead State Saturday to close out the regular season at First Community Arena.