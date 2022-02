CHICAGO - A delivery driver was shot and seriously wounded Wednesday morning in Chicago after thieves were unable to steal his car which had a manual transmission. The 32-year-old was out of his car making a delivery around 5:23 a.m. in the 600 block of East 87th Place when three people entered the vehicle and attempted to drive off but were unable to because it was a stick shift, police said.

