Quintana clinches Tour du Var victory with final stage solo attack
The Colombian was level on time with stage 2 winner Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) heading into Sunday's final stage but put on a thrilling...www.cyclingnews.com
The Colombian was level on time with stage 2 winner Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) heading into Sunday's final stage but put on a thrilling...www.cyclingnews.com
Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.https://www.cyclingnews.com
Comments / 0