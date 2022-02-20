Pitt senior Jayla Everett dismissed from women's basketball team

Senior guard Jayla Everett, who leads Pitt women’s basketball in scoring, was dismissed from the team Sunday for unspecified reasons, coach Lance White said.

Everett had not played in Pitt’s most recent two games, but scored 18 at North Carolina on Feb. 10. It was her sixth game with at least 18 points. She was averaging 13.6 points per game.

A 5-foot-10 guard from St. Louis, Everett transferred from New Mexico in 2020 and immediately established herself as one of the ACC’s best guards. She was named honorable mention All-ACC after the 2020-21 season, only the second Pitt woman to earn All-ACC honors. She also set a single-season school record for scoring average by a transfer (15.4 points per game) while averaging 2.7 3-pointers, an overall program record.

Everett’s dismissal is another difficult blow for the Pitt women’s program. Pitt has recorded an 18-94 record in ACC games in the seven seasons since its most recent NCAA Tournament appearance in 2015. Coach Lance White has been the coach since 2018.

Pitt (11-15, 2-13) plays at Virginia on Sunday.