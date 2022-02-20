ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s Daughter Daisy, 1, Walks All By Herself On Outing With Mom

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PxZme_0eK2urrD00
BACKGRID

The adorable Daisy Dove looked so grown up as she marched alongside her pop star mom during a fun family field trip in Santa Barbara.

They grow up so fast! Katy Perry, 37, and Orlando Bloom’s, 45, one-year-old baby girl Daisy Dove is already walking on her own! The adorable tot was spotted marching alongside her American Idol judge mom during a field trip to the Botanical Gardens in Katy’s hometown of Santa Barbara on Saturday (Feb. 19).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pl1aX_0eK2urrD00
Katy Perry carried daughter Daisy Dove in her arms in Santa Barbara on Feb. 19, 2022. (BACKGRID)

Sporting a beige turtleneck dress, the “Swish Swish” singer made sure to keep her eye on her daughter as they enjoyed the sunny outing in the tony. Southern California town. Katy topped off the casual yet chic look with an oversized fishing cap and brown leather sandals. At one point she helped Daisy Dove steer clear of veering off the sidewalk. When Daisy Dove was a little too tired to keep on truckin’ by herself, Katy picked her up and carried the tot like a doting parent.

Although it wasn’t clear if Orlando was joining his family on the trip, it’s been reported the Pirates of the Caribbean alum is pulling out all the stops to help care for Daisy Dove while Katy kills it at her residency in Las Vegas. “Katy has a place in Vegas and for the most part Orlando will be out there to help out while she is on stage and if she ever has to go from Vegas to L.A. for American Idol duties all that will be planned out,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about Katy’s current work. “Along with their obvious parenting duties they also have lots of help and Orlando isn’t really working right now so they both have an understanding that their work is important, and they will alternate when needed but have enough help to make sure it will all work out.”

The superstar couple welcomed little Daisy Dove back in Aug. 2020 and have taken every opportunity to shower the tot with attention and love. The Grammy nominated singer did, however, hilariously poke fun at how things have changed with a little one in her life. “Now that I’m a mom, my life is totally different and yet I realized, it’s kind of similar to being a pop star,” she joked while guest hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “You’re up all night, usually holding a bottle of some kind, there’s vomit on the floor and your boobs are always out,”

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Joe Jonas Wishes Wife Sophie Turner A Happy 26th Birthday With Cute Candid Photo

Joe Jonas is wishing his wife a happy 26th birthday in the cutest way possible. See the sweet candid photo here!. Joe Jonas posted an adorable tribute to his wife, Sophie Turner, for her birthday: a candid photo in bed! The “Leave Before You Love Me” singer, 32, shared the sweet shot to his Instagram stories on Monday evening for the Game of Thrones star’s 26th birthday, showing her casually laying in bed and smirking beneath gold-lensed sunglasses. The actress wore her signature red locks up in a casual ponytail as Joe wrote, “Happy birthday my love” over the pic, making sure to add a heart-eyed emoji to show how much he adores his wife dressed up or dressed down.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Abigail Breslin Engaged To Ira Kunyansky – See Her Gorgeous Engagement Ring

Abigail Breslin showed off her round-cut center diamond ring via Instagram on Feb. 22, after she said ‘duh’ to beau Ira Kunyansky’s proposal. Abigail Breslin announced her engagement to boyfriend Ira Kunyansky on Tuesday, February 22. The Little Miss Sunshine actress, 25, posted a photo to Instagram of her stunning engagement ring gifted to her by her 31-year-old beau. She captioned her celebratory post, “I was like, ‘duh,’ and also added the hashtag “engaged y’all.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles’ Wedding Plans Revealed: A Destination Beach Ceremony & More

Now that Simone Biles is engaged to her beau, Jonathan Owens, she can’t wait to start planning her wedding! We’ve got all the details here. After Simone Biles‘ boyfriend Jonathan Owens surprised her by popping the question on Valentine’s Day, the superstar gymnast can’t wait to start planning her nuptials! While answering questions from fans on her Instagram stories on Monday, Simone shared she and her footballer fiancé are interested in a destination wedding and prefer somewhere with a beach.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Barbara, CA
Entertainment
City
Santa Barbara, CA
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Spotted Wearing A Foot Brace In Rare Outing In Beverly Hills — Photo

The ‘Vanilla Sky’ actress had a boot on her foot that blended in with her almost entirely black outfit while in Beverly Hills. Cameron Diaz seems like she may have injured her foot! The 49-year-old actress and Avaline wine founder was spotted wearing a foot brace on Monday February 21, while she was out and about in Los Angeles. Despite the boot, it looked like Cameron was walking okay and wasn’t hindered by her injury, as she walked through a parking lot with a drink in hand, as she ran some errands.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

‘The Blind Side’ Star Quinton Aaron Loses Over 100lbs – See Before & After Photos

Quinton Aaron is showing off a significant weight loss, sharing his ‘new year new me’ lifestyle with impressive new photos. Quinton Aaron is on a health journey and he’s never looked better! The 37-year-old actor, best known for his role as Michael Oher in 2009’s The Blind Side opposite Sandra Bullock, shared during a recent interview with TMZ that he’s lost nearly 100 lbs. after focusing on changing his lifestyle in the new year. “I used the new year as a way to get a new me,” he told the outlet on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Rocks High-Slit Dress & Boots On Winter Vacation — Photo

Hailie Jade Mathers looked super stylish in a solo photo taken during her trip to Palm Springs with her boyfriend on Feb. 21. Hailie Jade Mathers, 26, has effortlessly slayed yet another trendy look. On her romantic getaway to Pam Springs with her boyfriend Evan McClintoc, Eminem’s daughter rocked a black plaid dress with a high slit, which she paired with a white leather tie belt, cowgirl style booties, and a white hat. Hailie showcased the outfit in a solo photo that she posted to Instagram on Monday, February 21. The image featured Hailie posing beside a railing at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. “palm springs minus the palms and spring,” she wrote in her caption.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Sends Love To Her ‘Coconuts’ Max & Emme On 14th Birthday: ‘I Am So Grateful For You Both’

In honor of her twins’ 14th birthday on Feb. 22, Jennifer Lopez shared an adorable tribute video, along with a touching message to the teenagers. Jennifer Lopez is officially the mom of 14-year-old twins! The superstar’s kids, Max and Emme, who she shares with ex, Marc Anthony, celebrated their 14th birthday on a very special day, Feb. 22, 2022. Jennifer marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram tribute at the end of the day. She re-posted a video made by her fans to honor the occasion. The footage shows Jennifer, Max and Emme through the years in home videos and more. In one shot, Jennifer kisses each of her little ones on the lips, and in others, they’re snuggled together while taking part in various activities.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orlando Bloom
Person
Orlando Brown
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Ellen Degeneres
HollywoodLife

Rita Moreno, 90, Serves Serious Leg & Old Hollywood Glamour In Stunning ‘Town & Country’ Photoshoot

Rita Moreno is more glamourous than ever in a recent spread for ‘Town & Country’ magazine, showing she’s still got it!. may be 90-years-old, but she’s still a Hollywood stunner like none other! The iconic actress and performer appeared on the March issue cover for Town & Country and looked more amazing than ever, channeling old Hollywood glamour with a dazzling all-black look that included a bodysuit, long gloves, plus a fluffy jacket and headpiece. The One Day at a Time actress delved into her life and career for the spread, going through various singular pit stops along the way.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lindsay Lohan Reveals How To Actually Pronounce Her Last Name In 1st TikTok Video

Fans were flabbergasted when Lindsay Lohan said her last name differently than we’ve all been led to believe throughout her career!. We’ve been saying it wrong for all these years! Lindsay Lohan, 35, shocked fans when she introduced herself on TikTok earlier in February, and she said her name a little differently than many of us have been pronouncing it since she became a child star with 1998’s The Parent Trap. Her debut on the video app was extremely simple, but it raised tons of questions from fans who had no idea that Lohan was said differently.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#American Idol
HollywoodLife

Zendaya Laughs After Falling Down & Tripping On Restaurant Step In Paparazzi Video

Zendaya was caught by members of her team as she slipped and fell while heading into a restaurant in Rome. Later on, the actress laughed off the incident on her IG Stories. Zendaya, 25, tripped in front of paparazzi in Rome, Italy on Monday, February 21. The Euphoria actress was caught on video, as seen HERE, walking into the restaurant Eitch Borromini mid-day when she suddenly took a tumble. Zendaya slipped right over the restaurant’s steps and fell backwards, but luckily, members of her team quickly caught the star and helped her back up. Zendaya brushed off the fall and walked into the eatery as if nothing happened! That is, until the Emmy winner took to her Instagram Stories later on to poke fun at herself over the incident.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Hang With His Daughter Casie, 12, In Cute Family Photos

One big, happy family! Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox spent some quality time with his 12-year-old daughter Casie and goofed off together in new photos. After attending the NBA All-Star Game together, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox reunited with MGK’s daughter, Casie, 12. The trio took some photos together while making a pit stop at 27 Club Coffee in Cleveland, Ohio. Megan shared two photos from their hang-out session on her Instagram Story on February 23.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’: Leah Worries She’ll Sabotage Her New Romance With Jaylan

All vacation, Leah has been dropping hints about her new man, and he finally arrived during the Feb. 22 episode of ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’. The moms and dads split up for an afternoon during the Feb. 22 episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion. The ladies enjoyed being pampered at a spa, while the men hit some balls on the fairway. And while discussing how to keep romance alive in their respective relationships, the moms noticed that Leah Messer was shutting down, so they tried to get her to open up more.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk & Girlfriend Natasha Bassett Have ‘Unbelievable Chemistry’: Inside Their Sexy New Romance

Elon Musk and new girlfriend Natasha Bassett’s chemistry is ‘unbelievable’ — and she’s already met his mom!. Elon Musk, 50, was spotted exiting his private jet in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 17, with a beautiful red-haired “mystery woman” – who HollywoodLife revealed to be Australian actress, Natasha Bassett, 29! And now, less than one week after Elon’s new budding romance became widely known, the same source that clued us into who she was told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY everything that there is to know about Elon and Natasha’s relationship — and their “unbelievable chemistry!”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan’s Daughter Everly, 8, Looks So Grown Up In New Photo

The actress shared an adorable photo of her daughter posing alongside her on set for one of her upcoming projects!. Jenna Dewan, 41, is a doting mom! The actress shared a pair of photos of herself with her daughter Everly, 8, as the youngster visited her on the film set for one of her new movies or shows on Tuesday February 22. The Rookie star joked that it was “take your daughter to work day,” as she smiled alongside Everly. Jenna’s daughter is growing up so fast, and she looked just like a younger version of her mom!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Naomi’s Barry Watson Promises ‘Amped Up’ Episodes Ahead: We ‘Really Hit The Gas Pedal’

‘Naomi’ is just getting started. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with star Barry Watson about the second half of the season, the lengths Greg will go to protect Naomi, and more. Naomi is back after a brief hiatus, and the show is just about to kick into high gear. Greg is the ultimate protective dad to Naomi, and he’s going to do whatever it takes to make sure his daughter stays safe. At the end of the previous episode, Greg didn’t relay key information to his superior about Naomi. HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Barry Watson about Greg’s quest to protect his daughter.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Snuggles Up To Boyfriend In Palm Springs – Photo

Hailie Jade Mathers looked like a model as she posed in a stylish outfit on a Palm Springs getaway with her boyfriend!. Hailie Jade Mathers, 26, and longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock enjoyed a romantic escape to Palm Springs for President’s Day. Eminem’s daughter took to Instagram to share snippets from the getaway, including one of her and Evan sharing a snuggle at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway on Monday, Feb. 21. Hailie shared sweeping views of the tram experience before stopping to snap a photo overlooking the incredible view.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
147K+
Followers
14K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy