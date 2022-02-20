ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

SmallRig Lights Up Sets with the New 120D/B COB Lighting Fixtures

No Film School
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmallRig has staked a huge claim in the accessories market. Only recently has it dipped a toe into lighting. But now, it's making a big splash with the 120 series. SmallRig makes its grand entrance into the LED lighting space with the new 120D and 120B chip on-board video Lights. The...

nofilmschool.com

HGTV

28 Best Bathroom Light Fixtures for Every Style

Swapping out your dated bathroom light fixtures is a quick and budget-friendly way to elevate the space in a matter of minutes. Spend some time in your bathroom at various times during the day to assess how much natural sunlight (if any) enters the space and how much additional lighting you will need to function well. A pair of shaded wall sconces will suit a well-lit primary bath or a moody powder room just fine. That said, those same wall sconces may not provide enough lighting for your morning makeup routine in your shadowy ensuite with limited windows. A bath bar, vanity light or overhead ceiling fixture is more fitting in that situation, as they offer even, reliable lighting for daily routines.
INTERIOR DESIGN
epicstream.com

PlayStation 6 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features And Design: Gaming Console Smaller Than PlayStation 5? PS6 To Reportedly Have Expandable Storage And Bluetooth Audio Support

Here is everything we know so far about the yet-to-be-confirmed PlayStation 6. Sony has not confirmed that PlayStation 6 is in the pipeline already. However, speculations about the yet-to-be-confirmed game console have been making rounds online for quite some time now. It took a very long time for the company...
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

Audeze LCD-5 luxury headphones feature improved drivers, earpads, and frame design

Enhance your listening experience when you have the Audeze LCD-5 luxury headphones. Boasting a new planar driver and a magnetic structure, these headphones extend frequency response to improve the overall sound quality. Moreover, the Audeze LCD-5 luxury headphones are 1/3 of the weight of the LCD-4 over-ear headphones for more ergonomic, comfortable wear. All the while, the new sculpted earpad design improves upper midrange response. And the upgraded structural design incorporates magnesium, acetate, and carbon fiber for a durable, high-quality finish. Furthermore, the redesigned sculpted earpads and transparent mesh minimize reflections and resonance for improved audio. Overall, this music gadget’s patent-pending Parallel Uniforce voice coils provide increased voltage headroom. The uniform force also lowers distortion and provides improved sonic resolution.
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

This Mod Light Fixture From Target Adds So Much Visual Interest to My Bedroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Funnily enough, I didn’t plan on purchasing lighting when Studio McGee launched its latest collection at Target. I’d say about 80 percent of my Target purchases are things I didn’t have any intention of buying but couldn’t resist anyway. No, I don’t know if that’s a real statistic, but it seems like a pretty decent guess to me!
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com

VIDEO: Massive Glowing Object Seen Flying Through Sky

UFO or asteroid? A substantial glowing object was seen flying through the sky and was captured by at least three different cameras. This sight was seen over the skies in Alta, Norway and shared on YouTube by UFO Sightings Daily.
ASTRONOMY
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dark Living Room’s Bright Refresh Has a Sleek New Entertainment Setup

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. One of the most frequent comments on Apartment Therapy’s living room redos is “Where’s the TV?” — and understandably so. For many people, a couch and TV are two musts in the living room, so when a space clearly shows a TV, it looks lived-in and relatable. But when a space can disguise the TV or blend it into a gallery wall? It’s an innovative design-plus-entertainment win.
INTERIOR DESIGN
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Mic

What you need to make your home look more expensive for under $35, according to designers

If you’re got your eye on an interior redesign with the aim of making your home look a little more luxurious, you may be under the impression that it’s necessary to shell out the big bucks. But after canvassing a handful of top designers, they say it’s simply not so — check out these expert-recommended ways to make your home look more expensive for under $35. Not only are they genius, but they come straight from the pros.
INTERIOR DESIGN
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
SHOPPING
Motor1.com

Take A Tour Of This Couple's DIY Bus-Based Motorhome

After all of their six kids were out of the house, this couple converted a bus into a motorhome and hit the road. The interior of this rig has all the amenities you could ever want making this a tiny house of wheels. They were able to find this 1994...
CARS
WWD

Amazon Is Having an Amazing Deal on Yankee Candles Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, friends or even your co-workers, candles are always a good idea. Luckily, some of Yankee Candle’s...
SHOPPING
shefinds

5 Battery-Saving Settings You Should Enable On Your iPhone ASAP

You may not know it yet, but there are settings on your iPhone that can actually boost your device’s battery power — and it takes nothing more than a bit of knowledge about them and remembering to enable them to get the job done. If you feel like you’ve been stuck with a snail-like phone for far too long, the solution doesn’t have to be to chuck your device in the trash and shell out hundreds for a new one — you may not even need to replace its battery just yet. Tech Expert Jim Peterson, co-founder of My Speech Class, has provided tips on five battery-saving settings you should enable on your iPhone ASAP. Try these before you spend a dime.
CELL PHONES
Robb Report

Tag Heuer’s Newest Smart Watches Move Faster and Stay Charged Longer

Tag Heuer is making its smartwatches even smarter, with a longer battery life, twice the data transfer speed, a new charger display console and a better screen with a higher contrast ratio and improved color definition. Two new models of the Connected Caliber E4 represent the fourth generation of Tag Heuer’s Connected smartwatch collection, first introduced in 2014. One is a redesigned 45 mm model and the other, a smaller, 42 mm size. Both contain the new caliber E4. The screen on the 42 mm version seems just as big as the 45 mm because of a thinner, almost nonexistent bezel...
TENNIS
Digital Trends

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases and covers

Apart from the thrill of choosing a smartphone from among Samsung’s brand new slate of Galaxy S22 handsets, there is the equally head-spinning experience of selecting just the right case with which to enjoy and protect your new phone. While it’s still early to get a huge preview on all the possible cases out there, if you are among the first in line for Samsung’s 6.8-inch Phantom Black, Phantom White, Burgundy, or Green Galaxy S22 Ultra beast, you’ll not want to venture out of the house unless it has a high-quality case wrapped around it. Samsung offers a large variety of its own official designs for a custom fit on its own phone. Many other third-party vendors are also in on the action, and we’ll be adding more as they’re released. Here is a variety to choose from right now.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Fractal Torrent Compact and Nano PC chassis designed for “ultimate airflow”

PC case manufacturer Fractal has introduced two new compact PC chassis designs created to provide the “ultimate airflow” to help keep your hardware components as cool as possible. The first is the Torrent Compact PC case specifically built to help air cool your PC as efficiently as possible using an open front grille design. Fitted with 2 x 180 x 38 mm Dynamic PWM fans or Prisma if you have a need for RGB lighting. The case also features a large base area intake and extra-large bottom fan to provide “exceptional” GPU cooling potential when the bottom PCI slot is free.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Corsair’s updated full-size K70 keyboard is more responsive and customizable

Corsair’s latest mechanical keyboard is the K70 RGB Pro, which adds a numpad to the K70 RGB TKL released last year while retaining many of its other improvements. These include reduced input latency, as well as a detachable USB cable and standard key layout that should make it easier to customize the K70 RGB Pro with third-party accessories.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

5 shady battery tricks smartphone brands got caught doing

Whether it's misleading users about charging time or lying about wattage, smartphone OEMs are guilty of sketchy practices. Smartphone brands can be very tricky when it comes to how they communicate certain features and market their wares. Pumped-up numbers look good, after all. It must be said, though, that manufacturers often step up their shady tactics when it comes to the battery.
CELL PHONES

