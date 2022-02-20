SmallRig Lights Up Sets with the New 120D/B COB Lighting Fixtures

Enhance your listening experience when you have the Audeze LCD-5 luxury headphones. Boasting a new planar driver and a magnetic structure, these headphones extend frequency response to improve the overall sound quality. Moreover, the Audeze LCD-5 luxury headphones are 1/3 of the weight of the LCD-4 over-ear headphones for more ergonomic, comfortable wear. All the while, the new sculpted earpad design improves upper midrange response. And the upgraded structural design incorporates magnesium, acetate, and carbon fiber for a durable, high-quality finish. Furthermore, the redesigned sculpted earpads and transparent mesh minimize reflections and resonance for improved audio. Overall, this music gadget’s patent-pending Parallel Uniforce voice coils provide increased voltage headroom. The uniform force also lowers distortion and provides improved sonic resolution.
