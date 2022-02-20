ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Cardiologist joins women's health collaborative

healio.com
 4 days ago

The Women's Health Access Matters Collaborative announced the appointment of seven new members, including a cardiologist. The Women's Health Access Matters (WHAM) Collaborative said in a press release that one of its new members is Cardiology Today Editorial Board Member Annabelle Santos Volgman, MD, FACC, FAHA, the Carl E. Eybel, MD...

www.healio.com

Bay News 9

Women helping women: Abide Women's Health Services fills vacancy in South Dallas

DALLAS — Abide could be described as a place for women to seek refuge. Since 2016, Abide Women’s Health Services has welcomed hundreds of women through its door in search of vital resources to help guide them on the path to motherhood. The easy access clinic in one of the city’s underserved areas — South Dallas — was birthed by founder and CEO Cessilye Smith.
DALLAS, TX
KCTV 5

Women's heart health: what you need to know

Heart attacks are on the rise in younger women and cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of new moms. Dr. Rachel Hailey with HCA Midwest Health sits down with Grace to discuss what women need to know about protecting themselves. Sponsored by HCA Midwest Health.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Meet the Mayo cardiologist who's improving heart health in African American communities

The parishioners at St. Albans Church of God in Christ used to help themselves to plates of fried chicken at church dinners. These days the menu is more likely to offer baked chicken. Greens are no longer cooked with ham hocks. The church has even purchased blood pressure monitors — and a defibrillator in case someone were to go into cardiac arrest.
MINNESOTA STATE
KTBS

Estrogen protects women's hearts but good overall health important

SHREVEPORT, La. — Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Twice as many women die from heart disease and stroke than from all forms of cancer. Yet, many women do not know of the danger, and therefore, do not take adequate care of their heart health.
SHREVEPORT, LA
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was 'all in her head' – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Parkland Talk

Mah Jongg Tournament Raises Awareness For Women's Heart Health

Parkland mom and entrepreneur Jill Fox is taking the game of Mah Jongg to the next level with a chance for residents to win big. Since 2019, Fox has been holding local Mah Jongg nights, where groups of moms can attend a kid-less evening filled with friends, food, and fun. Although the pandemic derailed her gatherings for some time, Fox’s events resumed as Covid concerns gradually subsided.
PARKLAND, FL
beckershospitalreview.com

St. Luke's joins health system-venture capital innovation alliance

St. Luke's University Health Network joined an innovation alliance for health systems, the Allentown, Pa.-based system said in a Feb. 15 news release. St. Luke's joined the Health System Innovation Council, an alliance among health system investors and venture capital firm Caduceus Capital Partners. As a member of the alliance,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Longview News-Journal

CDC in Uzbekistan: Collaborating on Public Health Emergency Management

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Service for Sanitary and Epidemiological Wellbeing and Public Health (SSEWP) have a long history of collaboration, dating back to 2003 when CDC established its office in Uzbekistan. In April of 2020, CDC announced a pledge of $2 million to support the government of Uzbekistan in managing the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
WORLD
MedicalXpress

A decade of women's heart health, reexamined

A new collection of scientific articles published today shines a light on the differences between men and women when it comes to heart health. Experts from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai led the project, which resulted in an anthology of 14 scientific articles that review the past decade of research on women's cardiovascular health. The collection of articles—called a compendium in medical circles—was published by Circulation Research, the peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association and its Council on Basic Cardiovascular Sciences.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WMBB

Ascension Sacred Heart expands Bay Co. women's health

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Ascension Sacred Heart administrators said they are investing in women’s health.   Ascension Sacred Heart opened its second diagnostic women’s center in the Panhandle on Friday. The new center will offer some of the newest technology used to detect the early stages of breast cancer. “The biggest difference moving forward is […]
BAY COUNTY, FL

