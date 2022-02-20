ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Niraparib regimen fails to improve PFS among subset of patients with urothelial carcinoma

By Devin McLaughlin
healio.com
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO — The addition of niraparib to best supportive care failed to extend PFS among patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma who did not experience progression after first-line platinum-based chemotherapy, study results showed. Niraparib (Zejula, GlaxoSmithKline), an oral inhibitor of poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) enzyme, had a safety...

www.healio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Mass-Fix better predicts for PFS and OS than standard methods among multiple myeloma patients participating on the STAMINA trial (BMT CTN 0702 /07LT)

Measuring response among patients with multiple myeloma is essential for the care of patients. Deeper responses are associated with better progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS). To test the hypothesis that Mass-Fix, a mass spectrometry-based means to detect monoclonal proteins, is superior to existing methodologies to predict for survival outcomes, samples from the STAMINA trial (NCT01109004), a trial comparing three transplant approaches, were employed. Samples from 575 patients from as many as three time points (post-induction [post-I; pre-maintenance [pre-M]; 1 year post enrollment [1YR]) were tested when available. Four response parameters were assessed: Mass-Fix, serum immunofixation, complete response, and measurable residual disease (MRD) by next generation flow cytometry. Of the four response measures, only MRD and Mass-Fix predicted for PFS and OS at multiple testing points on multivariate analyses. Although MRD drove Mass-Fix from the model for PFS at post-I and pre-M, 1YR Mass-Fix was independent of 1YR MRD. For OS, the only prognostic pre-I measure was Mass-Fix, and the only 1YR measures that were prognostic on multivariate analysis were 1YR MRD and 1YR Mass-Fix. SIFE and CR were not. Mass-Fix is a powerful means to track response.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

FXR1 can bind with the CFIm25/CFIm68 complex and promote the progression of urothelial carcinoma of the bladder by stabilizing TRAF1 mRNA

RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) are key regulators of gene expression. RBP dysregulation is reported to play essential roles in tumorigenesis. However, the role of RBPs in urothelial carcinoma of the bladder (UCB) is only starting to be unveiled. Here, we comprehensively assessed the mRNA expression landscape of 104 RBPs from two independent UCB cohorts, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center (SYSUCC) and The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA). Fragile X-related gene 1 (FXR1) was identified as a novel cancer driver gene in UCB. FXR1 overexpression was found to be related to the poor survival rate in the SYSUCC and TCGA cohorts. Functionally, FXR1 promotes UCB proliferation and tumorigenesis. Mechanistically, FXR1 serves as a platform to recruit CFIm25 and CFIm68, forming a novel 3"² processing machinery that functions in sequence-specific poly(A) site recognition. FXR1 affects the 3"² processing of Tumor necrosis factor receptor-associated factor 1 (TRAF1) mRNA, which leads to nuclear stabilization. The novel regulatory relationship between FXR1 and TRAF1 can enhance cell proliferation and suppress apoptosis. Our data collectively highlight the novel regulatory role of FXR1 in TRAF1 3"² processing as an important determinant of UCB oncogenesis. Our study provides new insight into RBP function and provides a potential therapeutic target for UCB.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Drug combination fails to improve outcomes in influenza

A new combination of antiviral drugs did not improve clinical outcomes in hospitalized patients with severe influenza, according results from a recent clinical trial published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The findings warrant further investigation into new therapeutic strategies that can effectively improve clinical outcomes for these patients, said Michael...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfs#Niraparib#Carcinoma#Regimen#Tumor#Glaxosmithkline#Adp#Hrd#Md#Ecog#Carboplatin
natureworldnews.com

Hematopoietic Cell Discovered to Persist and Cause Leukemia Remission Among Patients

A hematopoietic cell is found to persist and cause leukemia remission among some patients. In a new study, scientists performed hematopoietic cell transplantation (HTC) in patients with leukemia. The HTC acted like a natural killer cell, highlighting a potential cure for leukemia in the future. The study showed that a...
CANCER
The Charleston Press

A 33-year-old man with no prior medical history died of an autoimmune disease developed hours after his second Covid-vaccine shot, doctors

Most of the states across America have already dropped the well-known pandemic measures while the rest of the states are considering to do it in near future as the country is entering from pandemic to endemic phase with Covid-19. This transition seems possible since majority of Americans are now vaccinated against Covid-19 or have developed natural immunity after recovering from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
The Independent

A more contagious version of the Omicron variant has been spreading in US: ‘We’re all on the edge of our seats’

Scientists are keeping close watch on the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant that has quietly spread throughout the United States.BA.2 has now been detected in more than 30 states, makes up around 3.9 per cent of new infections, and appears to be doubling quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker. “If it doubles again to 8 per cent, that means we’re into the exponential growth phase and we may be staring at another wave of Covid-19 coming in the US,” Samuel Scarpino, the manager director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation, told NPR.“And that’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Boy, 16, with Crohn's disease who is allergic to ALL food and survives on baby formula could face starvation after FDA recalls only brand he uses due to possible deadly bacterial infections

A 16-year-old boy with Crohn's disease is facing starvation because the brand which makes the baby formula he survives on is recalling the product. Will Rowan, from Vienna, Virginia, only eats EleCare Jr powdered infant formula because of his extreme deadly food allergies. His mother Claire says that her son...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

How intelligent automation improves patient and employee engagement

Cumbersome workflows continue to plague healthcare systems, resulting in staff burnout and negative patient experiences. Intelligent automation has the potential to digitize manual workflows, refocusing staff on the patients themselves. During a January webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by Notable Health, Muthu Alagappan, MD, chief medical officer...
WISCONSIN STATE
verywellhealth.com

Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma

Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is the most common type of kidney cancer in adults. It starts as one or more tumors in the kidneys. People with RCC may not have symptoms until the tumor grows or starts to spread. Renal cell carcinoma that metastasizes (spreads) to other areas of the body is known as metastatic renal cell carcinoma.
CANCER
Fortune

We need to see the ‘invisible’ patients among us

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. I was 35 years old before I finally allowed co-workers to know that I live with both a rare disease and an autoimmune disease. And I went big with it, sharing my secret with a ballroom of about 300, as I spoke about what motivated me in my pharmaceutical career. I was not only an executive at a company trying to develop therapies for challenging illnesses, but also a patient. I was, in fact, taking medicine I had recently helped bring to market.
HEALTH
Harvard Health

Improving Primary Care Access to an At-Risk Patient Community

When Amber Brown Keebler, MD, enrolled in medical school she knew her intent was to focus on primary care. Now board-certified in internal medicine and pediatrics, she practices at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. During the early years of her practice, Dr. Brown Keebler developed an interest in lipidology – the study of complex cholesterol management and cardiometabolic risk.
HEALTH SERVICES
UPI News

Brain may generate memories of life as humans die, study finds

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Researchers believe they may have evidence that human beings' lives literally "flash before their eyes" as they die. For what they claim is the first time, neurosurgeon Dr. Ajmal Zemmar and his colleagues recorded the activity of a dying human brain, according to an article published Thursday by the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Independent Studies Find Elevated Risk of Blood Clots in the Brain Following AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccination

Two large studies carried out independently in the UK both found a slight increase in risk of intracranial thromboses in some populations after the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. There is a slightly elevated risk of intracranial thrombosis events following vaccination with the AstraZeneca ChAdOx1-S COVID vaccine, according to two new studies...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy