Niraparib regimen fails to improve PFS among subset of patients with urothelial carcinoma

Measuring response among patients with multiple myeloma is essential for the care of patients. Deeper responses are associated with better progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS). To test the hypothesis that Mass-Fix, a mass spectrometry-based means to detect monoclonal proteins, is superior to existing methodologies to predict for survival outcomes, samples from the STAMINA trial (NCT01109004), a trial comparing three transplant approaches, were employed. Samples from 575 patients from as many as three time points (post-induction [post-I; pre-maintenance [pre-M]; 1 year post enrollment [1YR]) were tested when available. Four response parameters were assessed: Mass-Fix, serum immunofixation, complete response, and measurable residual disease (MRD) by next generation flow cytometry. Of the four response measures, only MRD and Mass-Fix predicted for PFS and OS at multiple testing points on multivariate analyses. Although MRD drove Mass-Fix from the model for PFS at post-I and pre-M, 1YR Mass-Fix was independent of 1YR MRD. For OS, the only prognostic pre-I measure was Mass-Fix, and the only 1YR measures that were prognostic on multivariate analysis were 1YR MRD and 1YR Mass-Fix. SIFE and CR were not. Mass-Fix is a powerful means to track response.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO