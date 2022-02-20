ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Backstage News On WWE Elimination Chamber Match Finish, More Notes

By Robert Gunier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter yesterday’s Premium Live Event, WWE Elimination Chamber, additional details about what happened behind the scenes of the show have emerged. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, it’s being reported that the finish of the Women’s Elimination Chamber was in flux as the event was nearing air time. There was talk...

Wrestling World

Becky Lynch Moved After WWE Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch, current Raw women's champion, on Saturday, in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, defended her title with honor against one of the most legendary champions and wrestlers in the ring, Lita. The two in fact challenged each other in a truly excellent contest with the public in full support of them, which in particular celebrated and thanked the Hall of Famer for all that she has always been able to give to the WWE Universe.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Upcoming RAW Title Matches

WWE has announced two title matches for the Road to WrestleMania 38. Next week’s RAW from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH will feature Finn Balor challenging WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, with the title on the line. We noted before how Balor returned to the ring on...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Claims Triple H Hated Former Champion

Triple H is one of the most powerful people in all of wrestling and throughout the course of his career he’s feuded with some interesting names. Back in 2006 fans saw DX clash with the Spirit Squad during their feud with the McMahons, but it seems that there was at least one Spirit Squad that Triple H wasn’t fond of.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Reveals He Nearly Went Bankrupt During First WWE Run

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar revealed he almost went bankrupt, and shared how he still gets butterflies on the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show. For someone like Brock Lesnar who makes an absorbent amount of money, you’d never know the reality of his almost bankrupt financial past. “I...
WWE
The Spun

Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Enjoy Final Round: Golf Fans React

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend were able to enjoy the final round of The Genesis Invitational on Sunday afternoon. While Woods was unable to play in his own tournament this year, the 15-time major champion was still able to play host. On Sunday, he and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, made...
GOLF
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Has Returned To Company In Brand New Role

He found something. Over the last year and a half, WWE has released more than 200 people from the company, with the majority of them being active wrestlers. This has shaken up the company in a huge way, but it has also been a huge hit to the wrestlers themselves. That is a lot of people who suddenly have no job and the question is where they are going to land. Another one is already back in the fold.
WWE
FanSided

Updated WrestleMania 38 match card after Feb. 21 Raw

Here are the confirmed matches for WrestleMania 38 after the Feb. 21 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. WrestleMania 38 is getting that much closer, and the Feb. 21 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw further set up plans for the company’s biggest show of the year. At Elimination...
WWE
SPORTbible

We May Have Just Witnessed Goldberg's Final Match in WWE

The long and storied career of former WCW Heavyweight Champion Goldberg could be over. Goldberg, currently signed to the WWE, competed in the last match of his current contract at Sunday's (AEDT) Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabi against Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two were originally set...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bobby Lashley Notes Following WWE Elimination Chamber Injury Angle

Bobby Lashley is reportedly undergoing testing on his shoulder today. Lashley is currently in Birmingham, Alabama to visit with WWE doctors, according to PWInsider. Lashley is getting his shoulder checked out by doctors at Andrew Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center. There’s no word yet on what doctors found, but we...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Big E Reveals His Honest Reaction To WWE Taking Him Out Of The Title Picture

Big E officially became a main eventer when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract last year on Bobby Lashley, and he was the main champion on Raw for months. However, Big E ended up dropping the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar at the Day 1 pay-per-view back in January, and shortly after WWE moved him to SmackDown and put him back in the tag team division.
WWE
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

New WWE RAW Match And Segments Revealed For Tonight

WWE has announced a match and two segments for tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber RAW from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC. We noted before how new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was advertised locally and by WWE. Now WWE has officially announced The Beast for tonight’s show. WWE’s official...
WWE
FanSided

WWE ‘seriously considered’ other WrestleMania 38 plans for Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair

WWE reportedly ‘seriously considered’ other WrestleMania 38 plans involving Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. WrestleMania 38 is the next premium live event for WWE after the conclusion of the Elimination Chamber event. Two major Women’s Championship matches are officially set, as Becky Lynch defends her Raw title against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair looks to retain her SmackDown title against Ronda Rousey. But, WWE reportedly had different plans at WrestleMania for Lynch and Flair.
WWE
ComicBook

More Details on WWE's March 5 Live Event at Madison Square Garden

WWE will return to Madison Square Garden on March 5 for a WWE: Road to WrestleMania event. The house show was brought up at the beginning of this week's Monday Night Raw as Paul Heyman confirmed that Brock Lesnar will have to defend the WWE Championship on that show. Lesnar's opponent has been listed as Bobby Lashley for over a week and Heyman continued to push that idea but also hinted that he'll find a replacement in the event that Lashley cannot pass the concussion protocol from the injury he suffered at Elimination Chamber. In reality, Lashley has been dealing with a shoulder injury since the Royal Rumble and is expected to be out of action for months, hence why he was taken out of the Chamber match before getting physical.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Former WWE Star Returning To The Company For A Short Term Stint

He has the experience. WWE is a huge wrestling company and as a result they have a lot of resources that other promotions simply do not have. One such resource is the Performance Center, which serves as the company’s training facility. The Performance Center features all kinds of equipment, but also some very talented coaches. Now another former WWE star is back there for a limited time.
WWE
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Comments On Cody Rhodes’ Departure From AEW

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on the news that Cody Rhodes is no longer with AEW:. “I’m not surprised – not nearly as surprised as everybody else is, and it’s not because I have any inside information or speak to Cody. Cody and I text back and forth every couple of months maybe. Look, I was more surprised that Cody left WWE. Let’s think about that for a minute. You’re 30 years old and on the biggest stage in the world in your particular industry. Yeah, you might be saddled with a character or gimmick you don’t like, but guess what? You’re making damn good money that you could probably retire on in five to ten years if you’re smart. But he was willing to walk away from that because he wasn’t satisfied. It reminded me of his dad. When the news hit that Cody left WWE, I sent him a text telling him how proud I was of him. Subsequently, Cody called me and I was in Los Angeles on business. We spoke briefly about it and I said, ‘Cody, your dad would be so proud of you.’ Dusty was a lot like that. He was never satisfied and always wanted something bigger and wanted something more. He believed in himself, and Dusty was willing to walk away if need be. When I heard that Cody left WWE and had that conversation, I just told him how proud I was.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock Predicts WWE Star Will Be World Champion One Day

WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and WWE Superstar Montez Ford of The Street Profits took to Instagram this evening with praise for each other. The exchange began when Rock posted a clip from Ryan Satin’s recent “Out of Character” interview with Ford. Ford talked about how The Rock was one of his early inspirations, and how he still feels about him these days.
WWE

