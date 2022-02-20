ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

One person dead following downtown Rapid City shooting

By Colton Hall
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. — One person is dead following a shooting that occurred in downtown Rapid City early Sunday morning. According to the Rapid...

fred
3d ago

big cities coming soon to your neighborhood. What will they do to stop criminals from escalating? The more they get away with, the farther they push the boundaries.

SDDEATHROW
3d ago

I what to say I am sorry to the family and friends that lost this person... I am one of the EVS that works at Monument Hospital..I was call down to clean to room up.. I did said prayer for the person when I put my hand on the bed and did one before I left the room... Once again I want to say I'm sorry for your loss... R.I.P.

