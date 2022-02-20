Man accused of injuring 4 Albuquerque police officers dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A California man accused of shooting and injuring four Albuquerque police officers last year has died while in custody, according to authorities.

Police said they were notified Friday that 28-year-old James Ramirez died, but didn’t release any other details.

Albuquerque TV station KOB reports that the Office of the Medical Investigator picked up Ramirez’s body Feb. 13 at the Cibola County Correctional Center, a private max-security prison outside Grants.

Ramirez, of Los Angeles, was facing federal charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm in the Aug. 19 shooting, authorities said.

Albuquerque police said Ramirez allegedly opened fire on officers in an alley, critically injuring two of them.

They said two additional police officers were hurt in a second shootout in a nearby parking lot.