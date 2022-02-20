ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Trae Young knocks Patty Mills out of the 3-point contest

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zFfAg_0eK2pCHp00

Brooklyn sharpshooter Patty Mills was one of the favorites to win Saturday night’s MTN Dew 3-Point Contest at All-Star weekend in Cleveland, but he was unable to advance past the first round despite posting a solid score.

Mills finished with 21 points in the first round, topping Fred VanVleet (16), Zach LaVine (14), CJ McCollum (19) and Desmond Bane (18). Karl-Anthony Towns followed up Mills with a 22, and both trailed first-round leader Luke Kennard, who was lights out with a 28.

Trae Young was the final shooter to go in the first round, and only the top three would advance to the final. Things looked good for Mills through the first half of Young’s racks, but the Hawks star hit six of his last eight shots to edge Mills with a 22.

Karl-Anthony Towns went on to score the upset victory in the final, setting a new record for the highest 3-point contest final score with a 29.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Charles Barkley’s Comment On John Stockton Is Going Viral

Charles Barkley’s funny quip about John Stockton is trending on social media during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. The legendary NBA big man made a not-so-subtle reference to Stockton’s vaccination status during an all-time draft segment. Barkley’s team was discussing the possibility of drafting Stockton,...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Steph Curry’s Wife, Ayesha, Reacts To Insane Performance

Steph Curry treated NBA fans to one of the best All-Star Game performances of all-time on Sunday night. The Golden State Warriors point guard won All-Star Game MVP for his ridiculous performance, which included 50 total points and 16 (!) made 3-pointers. Curry had a stretch in the third quarter...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Fred Vanvleet
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3 Point Contest#Three Point Contest#Hawks#Clutchpoints#Clutchpointsapp
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Wild Lakers, Heat Trade Rumor

ESPN’s Chris Broussard is throwing out a pretty wild NBA trade rumor between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Broussard talked with someone who works with the league and said that he would’ve done an Anthony Davis for Bam Adebayo deal. Broussard then disagreed with that scenario and says he would’ve added Jimmy Butler to the deal.
NBA
NBC Sports

Just how pissed is LeBron James at Lakers’ GM Rob Pelinka?

CLEVELAND — The most discussed topic among the media and team staff during All-Star weekend? Well, after the freezing temperatures…. LeBron James and Lakers GM Rob Pelinka. As in, LeBron is back to his passive-aggressive ways to assert his will on a franchise, and Pelinka is in his crosshairs....
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Steve Nash recruiting one of his old teammates to Nets

Steve Nash may be trying to kick it back to an era when he had longer hair and a quicker crossover. In a post to his Substack page on Sunday, veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported that the Brooklyn Nets head coach Nash has been the team’s lead recruiter as they try to lure veteran guard Goran Dragic. Stein adds that Nash has delivered key pieces of the Nets’ pitch to Dragic.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

81K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy