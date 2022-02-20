ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump Golf Courses in Talks With Controversial Saudi Tour

By Dia Gill
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Washington Post exclusive has revealed talks between former President Donald Trump’s golf courses and a controversial up and coming Saudi-backed golf league. Sources familiar with the potential deal...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Trump properties in talks to host lucrative Saudi golf events

Former president Donald Trump’s company is angling to host events at his golf courses for the controversial Saudi golf league, according to three people familiar with the matter, potentially handing Trump a lucrative business partnership with an oppressive regime he defended as president. At least two of Trump’s courses...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the National Archives story

After weeks of questions about the degree to which Donald Trump mishandled sensitive materials, the National Archives and Record Administration didn’t do the former president any favors on Friday. In a letter to House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, Archivist David Ferriero confirmed that officials uncovered classified information among...
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump’s new social media venture is off to a Trumpian start

After Donald Trump was forced from the major social-media platforms for violating their terms of service, the Associated Press reported in March 2021 that he would soon launch his own site. Jason Miller told Fox News at the time that the former president was poised to “completely redefine the game” with his new tech initiative.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Of course they spied on Trump

OF COURSE THEY SPIED ON TRUMP. One of the most contentious claims Donald Trump ever made was his insistence that he had been the target of spying. He made the charge in several different ways. For example, in March 2017, Trump, just two months in office, tweeted, "Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!" Two years later, in April 2019, he was less specific but equally adamant when he said, "There was absolutely spying into my campaign." In August 2020, during his Republican National Committee acceptance speech, he said, "Remember this: They spied on my campaign."
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Tulsi Gabbard to Headline Right-Wing Conference

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat from Hawaii, will speak at this weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, the event’s organizer announced on Monday. According to the Washington Examiner, the 2020 presidential primary candidate will headline the event’s annual Ronald Reagan Dinner, which will be keynoted by right-wing radio host Glenn Beck. While it may seem unusual for a Democratic politician to headline such an event, Gabbard has long cultivated a conservative following by repeatedly railing against the Biden administration and elements of her own party’s agenda, particularly on foreign policy and culture-war matters.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#2016 Election#Washington Post#Liv Golf Investments#Saudis#The Trump Organization#Saudi Arabian#The Pga Tour#Pga
FanSided

Phil Mickelson releases statement after controversial PGA Tour, Saudi Golf League comments

Phil Mickelson caused a firestorm with his recent comments about the PGA Tour and Saudi Golf League and has now released a statement after the controversy. While Joaquin Niemann was winning the Genesis Invitational and the PGA Tour continues to move forward with a wildly entertaining start to 2022, Phil Mickelson was at the center of the golfing world this past week as comments from a November interview regarding his desire for change in the PGA Tour and his interest in the Saudi Golf League ignited a massive controversy.
GOLF
MSNBC

It's time to admit the obvious: Donald Trump sure is acting like a Russian agent

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military aggression against Ukraine as fears of war in the region grow. The deluded Russian despot seems set on recreating the Soviet Union and reliving a bygone era. Trump's fawning statements in response are the latest reminder that...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
MSNBC

Misinformation problem dogs Cruz, this time on Canadian protest

It was nearly a year ago when The New York Times profiled Sen. Ron Johnson, describing the Wisconsin Republican as his party’s most brazen “purveyor of misinformation on serious issues.”. It’s hard not to wonder whether Sen. Ted Cruz saw the phrasing as some kind of challenge, effectively...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy