High fire danger for north Georgia today

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
High fire danger

ATLANTA — You might want to avoid setting any campfires or grilling out today.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said there is a high fire danger for most of north Georgia Saturday.

High winds and very low humidity increase the chances a small fire could escalate to a much larger problem.

Deon said you’ll want to check local conditions before you burn anything and use caution.

Last week, a wildfire broke out in White County on Tray Mountain. It took crews several days to put the fire out.

