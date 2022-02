After sweeping Charleston Southern in convincing fashion, the Ole Miss baseball team moved up the rankings while staying put in three major collegiate baseball polls. The Rebels entered Monday ranked No. 3 according to D1Baseball.com, two spots up from their preseason rankings. In addition, the Rebels remain at No. 10 by PerfectGame.org as well as BaseballAmerica.com.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO