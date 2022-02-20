ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian government offers up to $20 million in relief funds to small businesses affected by trucker protests

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian government is allocating up to $20 million in relief...

International Business Times

Trudeau Invokes Emergency Powers To Starve Protesting Canadian Trucker Of Funds

Canada is planning to impose emergency measures not used for more than 50 years to cut off funding for truckers responsible for nationwide protests that have gridlocked the nation's capital for weeks. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday became only the second Canadian leader in peacetime to invoke the Emergencies...
Fortune

Fed up Ottawa residents win secret suit to freeze the crypto wallets funding Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ protestors

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Yesterday, a group of Ottawa residents won a private class action lawsuit to freeze at least 146 cryptocurrency wallets and bank assets tied to the main organizers of Canada's "Freedom Convoy" in a bid to staunch funding for the ongoing demonstrations.
Washington Post

Canadian truck drivers distance themselves from ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests

In just a matter of weeks, Canadian truck drivers protesting coronavirus vaccine mandates became the unexpected darlings of the global right wing. Republican politicians showered the truckers, who descended on the Canadian capital, with praise. Copycat convoys gathered from New Zealand to France. The protests against U.S. and Canadian regulations...
Daily Mail

Millionaire businessman, 69, who was ordered to demolish 10,000sq ft sports complex he built in his garden dubbed 'Britain's best man cave' LOSES an appeal over £300,000 tax and VAT bills

A millionaire who built 'Britain's best man cave' has been ordered to demolish the illegal giant leisure complex he built in his garden and faces £300,000 in costs. Graham Wildin, 69, lost an appeal against tax and VAT costs for his 10,000 sq ft pad in Cinderford, Gloucestershire which boasts a bowling alley, cinema, squash courts, private casino and bar.
Cheddar News

Property Ownership Platform for Small Businesses withco Announces $30 Million in Equity Funding

Commercial property ownership platform withco recently raised $32 million across a seed and Series A funding round. The company purchases properties and then rents them back to small business owners and works to transition them into full ownership. Founder and CEO Kevin Song says withco was inspired by his family's experience of operating a Brooklyn grocery store for two decades and being forced to shutter the business due to a doubling in rent by a new landlord. Now, Song says his mission is to help small business owners become commercial property owners, in a way that's simple and affordable. Song joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Grand Forks Herald

Port: On Canadian truckers and the consent of the governed

MINOT, N.D. — The Canadian truckers who have been protesting both American and Canadian vaccine mandates for their industry have shut down an important border crossing that serves our region. "Protests regarding vaccine requirements for truck drivers blocked the international crossing between Emerson, Manitoba, and Pembina, North Dakota, on...
Washington Times

GiveSendGo co-founder vows Canadian government can’t stop money from reaching protesting truckers

GiveSendGo will not let a Canadian order to freeze funds stop the crowdfunding platform from getting money to the trucker protesters. GiveSendGo co-founder Jacob Wells said his team is meeting with lawyers and considering legal options to make certain that Canadian officials do not stop the millions of dollars raised from reaching those demonstrating.
AFP

Trucker protest 'worse than Covid' for small businesses

The trucker protest over Covid restrictions has been worse than the pandemic itself for small businesses in Canada's capital, as they were preparing for an easing of health rules when the convoy rolled in, shopkeepers say. Ontario province, which includes Ottawa, had lifted a lockdown of restaurants and bars and increased capacity limits on retailers when up to 15,000 protesters and hundreds of trucks converged on the downtown area at the end of January. Local small businesses were really excited for crowds to flood back to Byward Market -- Ottawa's main shopping and cultural district -- and make it lively again, said Inaas Kiryakos, owner of clothing and jewelry store Milk. But with downtown streets blocked by the big rigs and police checkpoints, and officials warning people not to venture into the area, foot traffic dried up.
Land Line Media

More anti-vaccine protests expected in Canada this weekend

A Canadian protest over vaccine mandates started in Ottawa nearly a week ago, and no immediate end is in sight. Thousands of demonstrators took part in a convoy that reached Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 29. In addition, The Canadian Press reports that a second blockade on a major highway leading to the U.S. border crossing in Alberta has choked off traffic.
Reuters

Key events in Canada's trucker protests against COVID curbs

(Reuters) - Canadian police on Saturday used pepper spray and stun grenades in an attempt to restore normalcy in Ottawa, parts of which have been paralyzed by protesters opposing the government’s pandemic restrictions. Here is a timeline of main events:. Nov. 19 - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government announces...
