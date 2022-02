I have not heard the air raid sirens in years. In the ’50s through the ’80s an air raid siren would blare every Tuesday morning at 10:30. It was heard citywide to run a drill in case of a nuclear attack. Hiding under a desk was a bit before my time and we Catholic school kids made the sign of the cross whenever we heard any kind of siren. It seems that Americans cannot agree on common-sense laws for the purchase of weapons or the use of deadly force, which is more likely to happen than a nuclear bomb dropping on us. This is Only a Test by Broken Nose Theatre is a disturbing look at what the American school system does in lieu of being able to demand stricter laws. Playwright Eric Reyes Loo rips the bandage off and reveals a wound that continues to fester. This play shows how fear, ambition, and sometimes greed play a role in what happens in providing a purported safe environment for learning.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO