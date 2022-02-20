ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil Storm Death Toll Rises To 152

By AFP News
 2 days ago
The death toll from torrential rains that triggered flash floods and landslides in the scenic Brazilian city of Petropolis has risen to 152, authorities said Sunday, as the pope sent his condolences. Rescue workers and residents searching for their missing relatives continued digging through mountains of mud and rubble...

The Independent

Brazil mudslides: Death toll climbs to 58 as photos capture destruction from Rio de Janeiro floods

At least 58 people have died after torrential rains caused catastrophic mudslides in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro.The city of Petropolis bore the brunt of the damage from the floods after more than 10 inches of rain (25.8cm) fell over the mountainous region in the span of three hours on Tuesday.Officials have warned the death toll could climb dramatically as search and rescue crews continue digging through the wreckage.Stunning images showed entire homes being swept away by rivers of mud that tore through communities knocking down everything in their wake.“It was like an avalanche, it fell all at once. I’ve never seen anything like it,” on resident told the Associated Press.“Every neighbor has lost a loved one, has lost two, three, four members of the same family, kids.”Governor Claudio Castro said he is working with other localities to bring in as much rescue equipment as possible. Read More Mudslides in Rio De Janeiro state, Brazil kill at least 34 people
AFP

Toll mounts as Brazil storm rescuers retrieve more bodies

Rescue workers pulled more bodies Saturday from the muddy wreckage left by devastating floods and landslides in the Brazilian city of Petropolis, where the death toll rose to 146, including 26 children. In a dense fog, workers dug with spades and shovels through the rubble and muck as the search churned through its fifth day with little hope of finding more survivors. An AFP photographer saw rescuers carrying out two recovered corpses in body bags in the hard-hit neighborhood of Alto da Serra, as relatives sobbed in the street. In the heart of the disaster zone, rescue workers occasionally blew loud whistles to call for silence and listen for signs of life.
natureworldnews.com

6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Landslide in Guatemala, Killing 3

Authorities say a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that slammed western Guatemala early Wednesday caused damage to over 25,000 people and resulted in three fatal heart attacks. Reuters reported that the earthquake's epicenter was near the coastal province of Escuintla, less than 100 kilometers southwest of Guatemala City, at a depth of 84 kilometers (52 miles).
Pope Francis
Jair Bolsonaro
Reuters

Serbian ambassador to Portugal dies after falling off cliff

LISBON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Serbia's ambassador to Portugal died after falling off a cliff in the beach town of Cascais near Lisbon on Friday, the local fire brigade said. A fire brigade spokesman would not comment on the circumstances that led to the fall, telling Reuters that emergency services rushed to the scene around 1.30 p.m. (1330 GMT) and found Oliver Antic, 72, alive but badly hurt.
LiveScience

Human spines on sticks found in 500-year-old graves in Peru

Hundreds of years ago, Indigenous people in coastal Peru may have collected the scattered remains of their dead from desecrated graves and threaded reed posts through the spinal bones. Scientists recently counted nearly 200 of these bone-threaded posts in stone tombs in Peru's Chincha Valley, and they suspect that the practice arose as a means of reassembling remains after the Spanish had looted and desecrated Indigenous graves.
Phys.org

Ethiopia starts generating power at Nile mega-dam

Ethiopia began generating electricity from its mega-dam on the Blue Nile on Sunday, a milestone in the controversial multi-billion dollar project. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, accompanied by high-ranking officials, toured the power station and pressed a series of buttons on an electronic screen, a move that officials said initiated production.
AFP

Colombia eyes 200 tonnes of galleon gold

Colombia took a step Thursday toward recovering a long-lost Spanish wreck and its fabled riches, but it may be a rough ride as Spain and native Bolivians have also staked claims on the booty. Long the daydream of treasure hunters worldwide, the wreck of the San Jose galleon was first located off Columbia's coast in 2015, but has been left untouched as the government determines rules for its recovery. Colombia was a colony of Spain when the San Jose was sunk, and gold from across South America, especially modern-day Peru and Bolivia, was stored in the fort of its coastal city, Cartagena, before being shipped back to Europe. The Colombian government considers the booty a "national treasure" and wants it to be displayed in a future museum to be built in Cartagena.
NBC News

20 killed, 74 sickened by adulterated cocaine in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Apparently adulterated cocaine killed 20 people and seriously sickened 74 others in Buenos Aires, health officials said early Thursday as authorities searched frantically for the remainder of the deadly batch to get it off the streets before it is consumed. Experts were still analyzing the...
US News and World Report

Ethiopia Turns on the Turbines at Giant Nile Hydropower Plant

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Ethiopia began producing electricity on Sunday from its Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), a multi-billion-dollar hydropower plant on the River Nile that neighbours Sudan and Egypt have worried will cause water shortages downstream. After flicking a digital switch to turn on the turbines in the first phase...
Marietta Daily Journal

Floods and landslides leave at least 130 dead, 218 missing in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO — The death toll after landslides and flooding in Petrópolis in Brazil has risen to at least 130, according to the fire brigade on Friday. At least 21 minors were among the dead, local news outlet G1 reported. Meanwhile 218 people are missing, according to the police. After four days of searching, firefighters still believe it may be possible to rescue some of the victims alive.
BBC

Cyclone Batsirai: Whole villages swept away in Madagascar

At least 10 people have been killed and nearly 50,000 displaced after Cyclone Batsirai brought strong winds and rain to Madagascar on Saturday evening. Batsirai - the second major storm in two weeks - made landfall on the east coast, with gusts of 235km/h (146mph) and high waves hitting coastal areas.
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
TravelNoire

Rwanda Is The Sixth-Safest Country In the World For Solo Travelers

Traveling solo is truly one of the most amazing experiences a traveler can have. Visiting places without having to worry about the needs of fellow travelers and designing your journey yourself are some of the advantages that only a solo traveler can have. However, it is important to be careful about the location you choose, especially when it comes to safety. And in this regard, Rwanda stands out as one of the safest countries for solo travelers in the world.
IBTimes

IBTimes

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

