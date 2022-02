Goals in each half from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic earned defending champions Chelsea a solid 2-0 last-16 first-leg victory over Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday, but the London side will be concerned about injuries to key players.Havertz, who had already had two attempts on goal early in the game, headed down a Hakim Ziyech corner in the eighth minute and the ball bounced high off the turf into the net.Chelsea left struggling striker Romelu Lukaku on the bench and it was Pulisic who hit the second in the 63rd minute with a curling finish after N’Golo...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 22 HOURS AGO