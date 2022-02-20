ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, FL

HCSO needs help identifying robber caught on camera in Brandon

By Veronica Beltran
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a robber caught on camera.

According to HCSO, the robbery took place on Thursday, Feb. 3, at the Kay Jewelers located at the Brandon Town Center Mall.

HCSO said a man walked into the Kay Jewelers and asked to see a 10-karat gold necklace. After being handed the necklace, the man ran out of the store with it.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who knows the man is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200 .

