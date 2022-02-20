NFL scouting combine informs prospects of bubble protocols

In less than two weeks, the entire NFL world will be focused on Indianapolis and the NFL scouting combine. There are 324 NFL draft prospects scheduled to be at the week-long event where teams have an opportunity to further evaluate prospects on a multitude of levels.

The NFL released a memo to the prospects that the league would be implementing a bubble protocol where prospects will be restricted to secure areas at the venues. Prospects will also need to be fully vaccinated and boosted if eligible and may have one trainer with them during the event.

According to the NFL, players who violate the protocols will be sent home and won’t be allowed to participate further. Other changes include a reduced schedule, new testing schedules and single-room accommodations for all prospects.

There has been a great deal of negative pushback about the changes pertaining to the combine. It will be interesting to see if the changes are enough to keep some prospects away.