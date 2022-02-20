Carnival Cruise Lines Making Masks Optional For Passengers Beginning March 1

Norwegian Cruise Line said it will drop masking requirements on its voyages starting on March 1, leaving the decision to each guest's discretion. "Our cruises will operate with 100% vaccination of crew and guests age five and over, therefore face coverings are not required while onboard," a notice on the company's website reads. "However, we recognize the added protections provided when wearing a mask covering and recommend that all guests do so onboard when indoors, except when actively eating or drinking, or seated at a table in a dining setting, or when in their stateroom. Mask coverings are also recommended outdoors when physical distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO