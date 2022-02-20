ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnival Cruise Lines Making Masks Optional For Passengers Beginning March 1

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – Passengers on Carnival Cruise Lines will soon be able to ditch the masks...

miami.cbslocal.com

cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Updates its Protocols for the Casino

Carnival Cruise Line updated its protocols on February 12 by changing its policy for the Casino aboard its cruise ships. The cruise line is to relax its smoking rules in the Casino, which was first announced as part of tightened protocols due to the Omicron variant. Carnival Updates its Protocols.
WGAU

Carnival Cruises to change mask guidelines

Carnival Cruises is adjusting its mask rules for future embarkations. The company announced that masks will be encouraged, but not mandated on trips departing on March 1, CNN reported. The company said in a news release that there will be some events and venues where masks could still be required.
FOXBusiness

Norwegian Cruise Line dropping mask requirement for March sailings

Norwegian Cruise Line said it will drop masking requirements on its voyages starting on March 1, leaving the decision to each guest's discretion. "Our cruises will operate with 100% vaccination of crew and guests age five and over, therefore face coverings are not required while onboard," a notice on the company's website reads. "However, we recognize the added protections provided when wearing a mask covering and recommend that all guests do so onboard when indoors, except when actively eating or drinking, or seated at a table in a dining setting, or when in their stateroom. Mask coverings are also recommended outdoors when physical distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained."
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line To Start Allowing Smoking in the Casino

Carnival Cruise Line will once again allow passengers to smoke in the casino on their cruise ships beginning with cruises that depart on or after February 14, 2022. Two months ago, Carnival Cruise Line temporarily banned smoking in the casino due to the Omicron variant. They will once again allow smoking but with a few exceptions.
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Changes Four Cruise Ship Deployments

Carnival Cruise Line has made a few changes to their cruise ship deployments through October and will be adding a third ship in Alaska this summer. In addition, Carnival Cruise Line also announced new cruise ship assignments for Jacksonville and Port Canaveral. When the 2022 Alaska season opens, all of Carnival’s U.S. based cruise ships will be back in service.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Waiting on More Clarity for Alaska Cruises

As the Alaska cruise season approaches, booked travelers are still waiting for confirmed guidelines about their voyages, and Carnival Cruise Line is continuing to work out details for Alaska sailings. The difficulty in planning the 2022 Alaska season is due to COVID-19 restrictions in Canada, and details have not yet...
The Independent

Airline fined for breaking coronavirus travel rules

An airline has been fined for not ensuring passengers complied with England’s coronavirus rules, the aviation regulator has announced.The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said Romanian firm Blue Air pleaded guilty to five offences of failing to ensure passengers arriving at Heathrow Airport had completed a passenger locator form (PLF).The carrier also admitted not checking an arriving passenger had the required evidence of a negative pre-departure coronavirus test.It is important that airlines including Blue Air continue to engage with usCAA consumer director Paul SmithBlue Air was fined £40,000 for the six offences at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court, west London, on Tuesday, the...
The Independent

“I felt extremely unsafe”: vulnerable passenger asks to leave flight where most others were not wearing masks

A woman with health concerns asked to leave a flight before it took off on Sunday, after seeing that most people onboard were not wearing masks.The anonymous passenger spoke to Stuff.co.nz, describing how she boarded her Jetstar flight from Wellington to Queenstown to find “a sea of unmasked people”.She estimated that 70 per cent of passengers on the flight, which departed Sunday morning, were not wearing their masks.Photos and video taken by the passenger and shown to Stuff confirm that most passengers were not complying with mask rules, the website reports.The woman - who spoke up because she has a...
