Most business leaders plan to keep remote working arrangements in place, often feeling staff were more productive, new research suggests.A survey of 700 business leaders found that more than one in four expect their organisation to be fully flexible, leaving it down to individual employees where they want to be based.Two in five respondents to the Institute of Directors (IoD) poll said they planned to allow one to four days of remote working a week.Only about one in six directors said they were not planning to have any form of remote working.It is clear that businesses are embracing remote and...

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO